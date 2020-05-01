If You’re All About Netflix’s Old ‘Hollywood’ Glamour, Consider These Shows Next

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Hollywood season 1. Whenever the Hollywood industry is involved, you ought to know there’s going to be some competition—even so far as audiences looking for other shows like Hollywood on Netflix right after the series dropped on the streaming platform. That’s just showbiz, baby. And we’ve got your fix.

Ryan Murphy—the mastermind behind American Horror Story and Netflix’s The Politician, among others—delivered a series that practically drips in the grandeur of its old Hollywood plot. And while critics have noted that Murphy’s pomp and circumstance can overshadow the real gravity of issues in his series’ post-World War II era, Hollywood nevertheless attempts to tackle race, gender, class, and sexuality in the prim way it knows how. If you’re still hungry for more, though, the series below might be a good place to start.

With a keen eye for all the drama and zaniness that makes showbiz and Hollywood—the place and the series—what it is, consider these three shows your next best bet.

Fosse/Verdon

Things get messy when your mix work with play in show business, as with any career. Yet we see it all the more often as far as the entertainment industry goes. Fosse/Verdon is just one titillating example, featuring the mercurial relationship of one iconic pair: Filmmaker, director, and choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell), and his prolific muse and dancer, Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

Feud: Bette and Joan

Women in the industry are often pitted against each other out of far more than sheer jealousy; as Hollywood attempts to prove, there are issues of sexism and misogyny always at play. In 1962, the world of the classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane was underscored by such a feud between its two actresses: Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The legends battle it out in this series, portrayed by two of today’s most prolific actresses—Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon—who, all these years later, (unfortunately) still have an idea of what their characters faced.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

For a lighter take on Hollywood’s inequities, try The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel if you haven’t checked it out already. This riotous comedy takes one woman from carrying out the expectations of any 1950s mother, to chucking it all away in hopes of a new, daring career: stand-up comedy.

