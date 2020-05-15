Still Not Over That ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale? Try These Similar Shows Instead

There are few shows whose series finales that were so bad that audiences still wince at the mention of them even months later, and unfortunately for Game of Thrones, it’s one of them. But that doesn’t mean that we have to lose hope in shows like Game of Thrones. Last episodes aside, the HBO series still set a new precedent for sprawling, fantastical worlds on television. And now our streaming universe is all the better for it.

Sure, we can all sit things out and just…wait for those rumored prequels to make their debut eventually. But with film and television productions pretty much on hold indefinitely due to ongoing social distancing recommendations, we can’t realistically expect another show courtesy of George R.R. Martin’s storylines to grace our screens anytime soon. We have to set our sights on new series instead—shows that revel in all the drama, bloodshed, sex, and politics that made the world of Westeros so appealing to us in the first place.

Good thing that Game of Thrones already inspired so many others. Keep on reading for StyleCaster’s recommendations for the best shows like Game of Thrones available to stream now. Who knows—you might find your new favorite.

The Last Kingdom (4 Seasons)

If you lived for those epic battles on Game of Thrones, we have a feeling The Last Kingdom will be up your alley. This BBC/Netflix series follows the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon-born warrior who is kidnapped and raised by Vikings as a young child. He grows up to skirt both the world of the Danes and the Englishmen, testing his allegiances—in love, family, and state—all the way.

Vikings (6 Seasons)

Plenty Game of Thrones fans already turned to Vikings in between seasons of their HBO favorite. But if you haven’t caught this History Channel spectacle yet, there’s no better time than now. The series has already wrapped, giving you a perfect ready-to-binge treat of a big-budget historical drama that many say rivals GoT. One thing’s for sure: You won’t be as let down by the ending here.

Rome (2 Seasons)

Queen Cersei had an undeniable hold on the Seven Kingdoms, just as Julius Caesar put every over Roman leader to shame. This hidden HBO gem follows the dictator’s rise, from his betrayal of Marc Anthony all the way to his sneaky romance with Egyptian Pharaoh, Cleopatra. If the sinister, sun-soaked scenes of King’s Landing still give you butterflies, give this series a chance.

Outlander (5 Seasons)

Leaning into the fantasy of Game of Thrones gets you to places like Outlander—the Starz series based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling novels of the same name. When a World War II-era nurse, Caitriona Balfe, gets transported back in time to 1743, her romantic life—among other things—gets another wartime reboot.

The Witcher (1 Season)

The Witcher, much like Game of Thrones, is ideal for those of us who are hungry to sink our teeth into an entire universe unlike our own. Just as George R.R. Martin delivered the blueprint of Westeros to HBO, The Witcher’s rise on Netflix is thanks in large part to a series of popular Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and a hit video game franchise. Adding in Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter, certainly doesn’t hurt.

