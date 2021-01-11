The Best Shows Like ‘Bridgerton’ to Watch if You’re Already Craving Another Scandalous Period Drama

Looking for your next Duke of Hastings? The good news is, these shows like Bridgerton certainly have a handsome suitor or two (and all the steamy love affairs, regal battles, and to-die-for costumes) in store for viewers. And since it’s going to be some time before Bridgerton returns to Netflix, we might as well start trying to fill the void sooner rather than later.

Whether you’re into Bridgerton’s gossipy narrators—hello, Lady Whistledown!—Regency-era romance, or headstrong high-society ladies who kick patriarchy to the curb, there’s going to be something on this list for you to binge next. So, get scrolling and read on for these shows like Bridgerton that will have you saying “I burn for you” to your streaming screen in no time.

Outlander

Period costumes? Check. Headstrong heroine? Check. Steamy sex scenes? Also, check. If you love Bridgerton for all these reasons, just wait until you get to know the world of Outlander. The STARZ show—which, like Bridgerton, is based on a series of historical romance novels—follows London nurse Claire Randall through a mysterious, time-traveling love affair that spans centuries. Daphne and Simon’s whirlwind romance on Bridgerton is simply cut from the same cloth.

Harlots

Set in the 18th-century, this grand drama tells the story of two warring brothels whose backstabbing “bawds” will do anything to maintain their femme supremacy over the streets of London. On Harlots, strong-willed women like Bridgerton’s Siena (Anthony’s secret girlfriend) reign supreme, so tune into this highly underrated Hulu Original if you’re looking for more.

The Great

Maybe you love Bridgerton for the way it plays with history, as despite being a period piece, it somehow feels so current. The Great happens to be another show that upends the period drama genre. While it takes place during 18th-century Russia and ostensibly follows the rise of Catherine the Great, the stuffy historical references stop there. The Hulu original is much more of a wild satire—one that even Lady Whistledown would approve of.

Pride and Prejudice

Perhaps the most obvious dupe for Bridgerton is Pride and Prejudice, a.k.a. the OG Regency-era romance and Jane Austen novel of the same name. While there are several film and TV adaptations of Austen’s work, the 1995 BBC miniseries is pretty much accepted as the definitive one to watch.

Gossip Girl

OK, clearly this isn’t a period drama. But let’s just say that if Bridgerton traded its Regency-era costumes and debutante balls in for something resembling the 21st-century, you’d end up with Gossip Girl. Only this time, the fashion is circa early-2000s Manhattan and our narrator isn’t dame Julie Andrews but Kristen Bell!

