Fashion Shows For a Good Cause

The New York Fashion Week Organization, a newly formed nonprofit charity group, has their sights set on organizing fashion shows to be held at Madison Square Garden in September. According to WWD, the group has booked dates between September 8-23, and they plan to invite designers to present, but unlike traditional fashion shows where you must be invited to attend, these shows will be consumer based. Tickets will be sold and all proceeds will benefit Garden of Dreams, a charity that helps children in crisis that also works closely with MSG.