‘Showgirls’ Fans Rejoice: The Cult Flick Is Now A Live Show!

If there is one movie that I will always watch when it’s on TV, it’s Paul Verhoeven‘s notoriously panned Showgirls. The cult classic, which starred Saved By The Bell‘s resident brainiac and pill popper Elizabeth Berkley, follows a sassy young buck as she tries to make it as a dancer in Las Vegas.

Well, we all know how it goes in Vegas. She ends up stripping to keep up with her probably exorbitant trailer park rent, falls in with some bad dudes, gets the crap beaten out of her, and mispronounces “Versace.” Anyway, the campy romp wasn’t exactly cinematic gold, but the writer/director team of Stephen Guarino and Beth Wheatley saw a major opportunity: to reproduce Showgirls as a stage production — with drag queens!

The lead is even a huge name in the drag world. William Belli plays Nomi, and you may remember him for his role as Cherry Peck on Nip/Tuck. Also, you can expect to see him on the upcoming season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race 4. The high energy show is filled with song and dance. “I would call it a comedy extravaganza with dance,” says castmate George Loomis. “It’s a very bold idea.”

Clearly, the idea is going over well. Celebrities like Adam Lambert have packed into Santa Monica’s The Dragonfly in order to take in the show. If you’re in LA, and if you have a passion for Nomi Malone (as many of us do), be sure to catch Showgirls in Drag, and check out more info here. In the meantime, let us know if you can think of any cult classics that should receive a musical treatment. Clueless, anyone?