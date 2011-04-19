Show Off Your Assets: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

HAIR: MIZU New York, 505 Park Avenue @59th Street

Damian Santiago, owner of the Mizu salon, described Kristinas pre-makeover hair as a long, flat, blank canvas. He decided to adjust the length to a more versatile and workable style, and add more shape and definition around the face. Santiago skillfully cut layers into Kristinas hair so that it would have more versatility and a modern edge to the overall style.

Santiago added this tip for women who feel their hair is falling a little flat, Well, any time your hair is one length, keep in mind that your hair is going to be flat. So the question is to layer or not to layer, and how much. A good consultation with your hairdresser will determine what the right amount of layering is for your texture and facial characteristics.

For color, StyleCaster turned to expert colorist Moran Gallagher from the Mizu Salon. Gallagher explains her process for Kristinas hair, What I decided to do in the end was instead of painting or highlighting I did a single process color treatment. I pulled through two different colors to give subtle dimension without applying true highlights. One color is slightly darker than the other so it appears to be softer and richer. Its more of an overall color, but with two shades. If Kristina decides to go curly or wavy, the reflection of the light will be stunning.