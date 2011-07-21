Show Me Something New York: Tiffany Gong, Part 1 of 3

Tiffany Gong is the c0-founder of the dark, whimsical jewelry line Triskaidekaphobia as well as a popular party promoter in NYC.She joined StyleCaster and DKNY to tell her New York story.

How long have you lived in the city? I’ve lived in New York City for my entire life, aside from the four years I was at Swarthmore College. I spent most of my childhood living in the Gramercy area, and ended up moving back here as an adult.

Why do you choose to live in New York? I chose to live in New York because it is my hometown, and being a born-and-raised New Yorker is akin to being a rare tropical fish. You can only flourish in your own environment, and you cannot survive anywhere else. I truly, deeply believe that New York is far and away the best city in the whole entire world. I am fine living elsewhere short term, but I will always return to New York.

How differently do you now see New York compared to when you first got here? New York has changed tremendously since I was a kid, but it changes every day and every week, and that’s what makes it such a dynamic, special city. The most obvious difference is that it’s gotten a lot cleaner and safer in the city since it was in the 80s, for better and for worse. On one hand, it has obviously lost some of its character, and become more of a tourist town.

Everything, especially rent, has gotten extraordinarily expensive, and you really do have to be rich to raise a family here. On the other hand, I almost never feel unsafe, and artists and creatives from all over the world still gravitate to the city and are forging their way in spite of all the challenges. It still feels like living here is worth struggling for, and everything that is happening is happening here.

How did New York change?Would you change New York? If so, how? I think it’s obvious-I would make it less expensive! I would wish for the rent here to be as cheap as it is in Berlin, and I would also wish for good, free education and access to good healthcare for everyone. I just want to make sure New York doesn’t become an exclusive playground for the rich in fifty years. Otherwise, I wouldn’t change a thing.

Could you ever leave New York? I’m temporarily leaving New York to move to Stockholm for the school year while my husband, who is Swedish, is attending graduate school. Even though I’ve spent plenty of time there, I’m definitely nervous about having to leave New York, even if it’s only for a short while.

Do you have a recent “only in New York” anecdote? I have them every day riding the subway. Most of them aren’t so positive, so I will refrain from repeating them. However, a few weeks ago my best friend and I were walking through the East Village at about 2 am. A car approached to ask her directions, and she ended up talking to the driver for quite a while. I started getting nervous that the guy was trying to pick her up or going to pull her into the car, and kept on motioning for her to leave.

After what seemed like forever, the car left. She told me that he had first asked her directions to a gay club called Urge. She gave him the directions, and told him that her friends were hosting the party, so he would have a good time.

On this personal note, the man asked her if it was a good place for him to “show off.” He also asked her if she was into showing off and exhibitionism, and if she knew of other good places for him to show off at. Only in New York does a stranger feel comfortable enough to ask you for directions, and then a minute later ask you for a good place to “show off.”

What inspires you about New York? I know it sounds clich, but I’m inspired by the constant dynamism and change, and the way that it feels like the meeting point for citizens from every country in the world. Every day that you wake up, the city feels new and different. There is always a hidden corner or secret spot waiting to be discovered.

Describe your perfect New York day. There are so many ways to spend a perfect day in New York. A recent favorite was a long Saturday brunch at Caf Cluny, before hopping on the A train out to Rockaway Beach, where I met friends for a long day of sun, swim, and yoga on the beach. Afterwards, we finished with beer on the boardwalk. It couldn’t have been better.