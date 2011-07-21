Show Me Something New York: Michelle Ricks, Part 1 of 3

Michelle Ricks is a professional photographer who specializes in portraits. She joined StyleCaster and DKNY to tell her New York story.

How long have you lived in the city? I’ve lived in the city for just shy of a year so I exist in the strange limbo between tourist and New Yorker. Apparently I have just over nine years to go until I become legitimate. I’m hoping by the time my tenth year rolls around the city will have instituted a kind of backwards welcome-wagon system where new New Yorkers are sent a celebratory balloon and slice of pizza. It could really mean a renaissance for the singing telegram industry.

Why do you choose to live in New York? After growing up in Northern California and spending several years in Los Angeles, I decided it was time to live in a less agreeable climate. Well…that and I wanted to see what it was like living in the center of the universe. Particularly if you fancy yourself a creative person New York is really where it was, where it is, and where it’s going.

How differently do you now see New York compared to when you first got here? It really pains me to say this but I imagined New York would be as Candace Bushnell had me believe it was affordable. The cost to provide oneself with suitable housing was a shock to my system. I didn’t get the memo that lofts primarily house business tycoons and that ‘cozy’ means your bed is a sleeping bag on a hanger. That said, it didn’t take me long to realize that rent is the premium for the New York experience and you get what you pay for.

How did New York change? It took me quite a lot of time to begin to reconcile the fractured and incomplete idea of the city I had cobbled together with what really exists. It’s very easy to be overwhelmed by the pace and the size of this island but when you learn a little about what happened here and, in particular, where these things happened you begin to feel like you’re on the same continuum as the people who came before. The city seems much more alive, much more human, and much more accessible.

Would you change New York? If so, how? My parents assure me that life wasn’t significantly better in the 60s and 70s but I can’t help but long for a time when a bunch of creative weirdos could convene easily and inexpensively to make their art or music or whatever. I realize the days of the cheap warehouse/loft space in Manhattan are over but it would brilliant to have a large-scale facility to serve as an economical beehive of creativity.

Could you ever leave New York? There are a few scenarios in which I can see myself leaving the city. For one, if I decide to go the procreation route I imagine it would be preferable if not ideal to raise children outside of the city. It’s much more logistically complicated to live here as a single adult than just about anywhere else so I imagine the struggle would be compounded when family is added to the equation. I’m also not sure this would be a great place to retire though I’d fit right in if my mind began to unravel.

What inspires you about New York? When I feel a bit low or uninspired, I take to the streets. While the act of walking is therapeutic, I find passing the places where great people did great things energizing and a source for much needed perspective. Something interesting was or is going on wherever you find yourself and it’s exciting to feel a part of that legacy of creativity.

