Show Me Something New York: Jeff Laub, Part 3 of 3

Jeff Laub is the co-founder of the Blind Barber,a New York City hotspot located in the LowerEast Side. He joined StyleCaster and DKNY to tell his New York story.

New York is famously cramped, where do you get some time for yourself? My roof in Brooklyn or walking the streets of the East Village with my headphones on. If you tune out the city with good music there is nothing better to provide that escape, without having to leave.

If you could tell people one thing they had to do in New York City, what would it be? I think everyone has to go to the High Line. It is the perfect example of the creativity that flows through this city. What was once a freight railroad on the west side has now been recycled into one of the coolest parks in the city. It runs along the water, right under the Standard Hotel and provides views of both what lies beyond the city to the cars racing within. Best spot in the city, hands down.

Why do they say it is hard to make it in New York? Who says that? I don’t know, maybe it is because people hear of all these success stories and wild nights and just expect it to happen the minute they sign a lease and move into their apartment. NYC, like anywhere else, takes time to adjust to and requires a lot of patience and determination. While the competition may be stiff, there are more chances and opportunities here than anywhere else, which, in my opinion, should make it easier to “make it” in NYC.

Since it’s so hard, why do you put up with it? I stuck it out for the reason I gave above: I loved the chance it gave me to explore what I really wanted to do with my life. And one of the major components to achieving that was the city introduced me to a very tight knit group of creative individuals that I now call my friends.

It is exciting and inspiring to be around these people that are just “doing it.” My best friends all seem to be making shit happen, you know? All of them grind and are genuine dudes that have each others’ fronts (credit Craig Giambrone and Mobb Deep for that one, “I got your front”). We all want to see each other get to the top and are excited to build this together, all while having the best time of our lives. I have seen my friends quit jobs to become “DJ MSB” and “DJ ARQ.”

I have seen my friends make t-shirts in their dorm room to now opening their brand VANE’s lifestyle store on Rivington. My answer took a slight detour from the beginning. I put up with this city because of the great friends and people I have surrounding me. I owe a lot to them.

It’s 9 pm. You’re just leaving the office & have been up since 7am-where are heading to go to relax? Brookyln. Nothing better than a bite at Dumont, a walk back to the apartment, toss on some shorts, rent a movie and open a window to let the breeze in.

Where do you grab coffee? 9th Street Espresso on 10th Street right next to the Blind Barber. Those guys and gals are family. The vibe is amazing, the people are the shit and the coffee is the best in the city.

What do you do to treat yourself to something extravagant? I love to eat. When I want to treat myself, I love to go out to a nice meal and have a few good drinks. Hudson Clearwater and Rohm are hands down my favorite spots to eat in the city now. Depending on the mood I am in, American or Thai, I will head to one of those spots and order a ton of food and a few cocktails. Great food, service and atmosphere are always worth splurging on.

If L.A. is all about appearance, New York is all about… NY is all about style-individual style which goes beyond the superficial. I would like to think that NYC does not get caught up in just appearance. Personally, I think this city eats those people alive. You need to have your own style here, your own swagger. People wear confidence in this city, not clothes.

Name a New Yorker(s) whom you most admire. You guys are killing me with these, I haven’t had to think this hard since college. Haha. Geez. There are so many influential and inspiring New Yorkers it is hard to choose.

Mickey Drexler would definitely be one. The man knows how to take classic American brands and styles and add slight twists to them to make them completely unique. He is open to ideas and what is happening around him and draws from that to make the brands he is affiliated with that much better and more culturally relevant.

His attention to detail is a key component to his success, a trait that I feel all business owners should copy. It seems as though he makes some decisions based on his guy feeling. That type of confidence is hard to come by and I think it is a great way of living. If it feels right, do it. Why not? Right?

Most iconic landmark in New York? The Flatiron Building. I don’t have a real reason as to why, it just is for me.