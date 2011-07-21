Show Me Something New York: Jeff Laub, Part 2 of 3

Jeff Laub is the co-founder of the Blind Barber,a New York City hotspot located in the LowerEast Side. He joined StyleCaster and DKNY to tell his New York story

Describe your perfect New York day. Wake Up. Shower. Throw on a pair of jeans, a pocket tee, some suede bucks (shoes) and my iPod. Stroll through East Williamsburg to Second Stop, grab an iced coffee and then hop on the L train. I love the subway from Brooklyn to 1st Ave. Hop out of subway, stroll through the east village to the Shop and check on biz. After checkin’ on the barbers, the iPod goes back on and I’m strolling again, further downtown.

The East Village is hands down my favorite neighborhood in the city. I would then meet up with my buddies and kick it at a great lunch spot like Tiny’s Giant Sandwich Shop or-shit, really anywhere that we could sit and talk about all the crazy stuff that happened the night before-what girls we saw or just make fun of each other (all in good fun of course). After lunch, I’m back to hitting the pavement, to my girl’s place.

There’s nothing better than meeting up for a late afternoon smooch. Hang there for a bit, then home to Brooklyn to shower and get ready for some drinks out with the lady and/or friends. I am not really into the clubs so normally I try to go to places like Lady Jays in BK or Loversof Today on 7th Street.

To me, those are great bars. A few drinks and a buzz later, it would be back to my rooftop in BK. It overlooks the whole city. To me, there is no better place in the world. Finally, after a snack (haha, of course), and probably close to 2 or 3am, I hit the sheets and throw on a good movie to pass out.

Tell us something people don’t know about New York. The subways are NOT that confusing. Seriously, when people come to visit they are amazed that New Yorkers can navigate these “crazy trains that run underground.” It’s “too much for them” as they will often say. I mean, I get it, the map looks crazy and confusing.

Tons of random colored lines running in all sorts of directions but really, if you take five minutes to look at it you will notice that each line runs up and down the city, pretty much on their respective sides of the city at that. There is actually not that much to be confused about. In fact, it is one of the cooler parts about NYC. Not only do the subways get you to places in the city faster than most cab rides, but, they have their own character and are the perfect place to people watch.

What does a “New York state of mind” mean to you? To me, a “NY state of mind” means to have that grind and never-give-up attitude. This is the place where you can make anything you want. The resources are all around you. There is no reason to sit still here and chances to make something of yourself are literally thrown at you on a daily basis. You just have to have that mindset that you are going to get after it, no matter what it takes, and make something happen for yourself.

New York is super fast & always hard-how do you keep up? And stay sane? I think what really keeps me going and sane is that if I had not come to NYC, I would have been home in New Jersey, doing some sort of boring job. NYC provided me with a chance to go out on a limb and try something creative.

I would be taking that for granted if I just sat back or let the hustle of this city overwhelm me. It is all about finding a balance here. You have to know when to take a night off and not worry about who is where, what party is happening, who opened what store or who got what job. That is not to say you should not be aware but you don’t have to be everywhere and do everything all the time.

It’s tough, but one needs to be able to be okay with sitting at home in their apartment, turning off their blackberry and just relaxing. Get back on the grind tomorrow, but not one day later!