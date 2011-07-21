Show Me Something New York: Jeff Laub, Part 1 of 3

Jeff Laub is the co-founder of the Blind Barber,a New York City hotspot located in the LowerEast Side. He joined StyleCaster and DKNY to tell his New York story.

How long have you lived in the city? I’ve been living in NYC for close to 10 years now. Prior to NYC, I spent the first 18 years of my life in South Jersey, right outside of Philadelphia. As soon as I graduated from high school, I packed my stuff and headed straight to NYU.

I don’t think I necessarily knew exactly what I was going to do in NYC but I knew that I had to be here. I would never tell my father this, but I would sometimes skip out of my classes, throw on my headphones and wander around the city, looking at girls and the neighborhoods.

It was during those times I knew NYC was my home.The music I would listen seemed to sync up with all that was around me and I would just get excited. Again, I didn’t know what about, but I had that feeling that something great would happen here. It had to, it was New York City.

Why do you choose to live in New York? It’s funny that question is asked because in about 6 weeks, I am uprooting and leaving this city for the West Coast. The thing is though, I am not leaving NYC-I am hoping to take NYC to the Pacific. I will never lose the GRIND that NYC instilled in me.

The thing that makes this city so amazing and beautiful is how blank the canvas is for people. To me, NYC is the perfect place to figure out what you are to become because there is nothing you can’t do here. And not only can you attempt anything you want, you can be comfortable doing so. There is a place, a restaurant, a career, a hobby for everyone here and you can just be yourself.

Besides the opportunity, the reason I chose to live in NYC was to learn. Right now, I am a sponge. I soak up all the info, culture, art, music that I can and NYC is at the center of it all. It is a one-stop shop for all you can imagine within culture, the true hub of culture. Not to mention,this place is filled with people that are striving to make something, which in turn, lights a fire under my ass to continue to better myself.

How differently do you now see New York compared to when you first got here? While the city is very exciting, it’s also very overwhelming. It felt very claustrophobic. I remember consistently thinking of that old movie, “Escape from New York.” The concrete playgrounds and huge buildings serving as walls keeping me in this isolated island were a bit much at first. However, as time went by and I found my place in the city, it began to look less like a prison and more like an oasis filled with opportunity.

How did New York change?Would you change New York? This is a tough one. I love the NYC that I have been a part of for the past 10 years. However, I have heard stories and seen photos or movies of New York City during the late 80s and 90s that seemed a bit more gritty and fun.

Some of the parties and events that took place during that time that I hear from our guests at the Blind Barber seem incredible, like they were out of a movie. Other stories sound a little scary. I mean, from what I can tell, Tompkins Square Park was not a nice place to be caught in after-hours.

That is currently where the Blind Barber is located so it would be safe to say that I like things the way they are now, at least in that area. So with all that, maybe NYC is missing a little bit of its adventurous side that I have heard stories about but, in the same breath, the NYC that I have experienced has been incredible and inspiring.

Could you ever leave New York? I am leaving New York. We are planning on opening our second location in Culver City, California right outside of Venice. Like I said earlier though, I don’t feel as though I am leaving NYC but rather bringing all of NYC with me. I want to bring the style, the music, the culture that I have soaked up after all these years and unpack it right in L.A. They have no idea what is coming out there in a few months-I hope they are ready for us.

Do you have a recent “only in New York” anecdote? I’m sure I do, but I feel as though they will only come back to me after a drink or two. The closest thing I have is probably the BBQ that we had on my rooftop in Brooklyn this past Memorial Day. I mean, I think having a BBQ with 300+ people on a rooftop overlooking the New York City skyline is as close to “ONLY in NYC” as I am going to get. Check it out: Blind BBQ

What inspires you about New York? The freedom and drive that New Yorkers seem to have, there is no other place in the world where more is accepted. You could probably walk out of the house with purple hair, a pair of briefs and combat boots and still feel comfortable in the city.

I came to NYC to figure out what I wanted to do with myself. I held so many different jobs and met so many people all doing their OWN thing that it just pushed me to continue to find my niche. I feel as though a lot of other places are a bit too narrow minded and don’t seek to do anything outside of their comfort zone.

NYC encourages people to push the envelope. It also makes sure that you don’t take a day off because if you do, there are a few people right on your heels ready to take your spot.