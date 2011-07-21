Show Me Something New York: Ellen Gustafson, Part 3 of 3

Ellen Gustafson is the creator of the30 Project and co-founder ofFEED Projects,an immensely popular bag whose profits are donated to the UN World Food Program. She joined StyleCaster and DKNY to tell her New York story.



It’s 9 pm. You’re just leaving the office & have been up since 7am-where are heading to go to relax? Definitely to meet my friends and fianc for a drink, preferably outside! But, the higher likelihood is that I am heading to JFK or EWR to relax at my gate before a red-eye!

Where do you grab coffee? I do go to Starbucks, since they have organic soy milk, but when I’m in my neighborhood I go to ‘Snice on 8th Ave or Grounded on Jane Street for organic coffee.

What do you do to treat yourself to something extravagant? I love getting a facial!! Often I go to the Equinox spas because members get discounts, and I love the facialist Sherrell Dorsey.

If L.A. is all about appearance, New York is all about… Accomplishments.

Name a New Yorker(s) whom you most admire. Urban farmers! There is a great movement of growing food in cities and, as usual, NYC is leading the way. Organizations like Just Food are offering awesome support to farmers around the five boroughs. And I also admire the farmers from neighboring communities who come into the city, rain or shine, hot or cold, to sell us their food!

Most iconic landmark in New York? Our rivers! They’ve kept us safe from invaders, made us a trade super-power, brought us tons of hard-working and impassioned immigrants, and made our city the most beautiful in the world!