Show Me Something New York: Ellen Gustafson, Part 2 of 3

Ellen Gustafson is the creator of the30 Project and co-founder ofFEED Projects,an immensely popular bag whose profits are donated to the UN World Food Program. She joined StyleCaster and DKNY to tell her New York story.



What inspires you about New York? Ideas and energy! Whether it’s creative food, someone’s interesting outfit walking down the street, or seeing all the range of people getting out and running on the Hudson River path, a whole variety of people are crammed into this one city and each one is “making it” in their own way.

Describe your perfect New York day. Getting up in time for a run on the Hudson River path, having coffee and a smoothie in my apartment while working, a lunch meeting with someone who wants to help change the food system, swing by the Union Square Greenmarket (M,W,F,Sat) for seasonal fruits and veggies, work some more, drinks with my girlfriends at the Porch on the Highline, and dinner at Blue Hill followed by a long walk with my fianc!!!

Tell us something people don’t know about New York. Queens County Farm!!!! The longest continuously farmed site in New York State is in Queens and dates back to 1697. Its one of NYC’s great treasures and I highly recommend a visit: www.queensfarm.org

What does a “New York state of mind” mean to you? Feeling inspired and uplifted by the sites and sounds of the collective human endeavor that is NYC.

New York is super fast & always hard-how do you keep up? And stay sane? I do like to escape sometimes, and I find a HUGE solace in the Hudson River. I have lived on the West side for years and a good run on the Hudson or the view from my current apartment overlooking the water are HUGE sanity checks.

New York is famously cramped, where do you get some time for yourself? I live on a street where the last block to my apartment is generally calm and empty, and I always make time for myself in my studio apartment. Just an hour alone can really work wonders!

If you could tell people one thing they had to do in New York City, what would it be? Eat a new type of food! We are so lucky to have such a breadth of cuisine in one city. Explore it!

Why do they say it is hard to make it in New York? People here are competitive and the best of every discipline tend to gravitate to NYC. That makes it a great place for a type-A, competitive person, but tough on more passive folks. It’s also a really expensive city, so you have to work hard to live!

Since it’s so hard, why do you put up with it? High risk means high reward! I benefit from being around other people who are succeeding in what they do and I thrive off the pressure in many ways!