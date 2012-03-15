Show Us Your Bones: 8 X-Ray Worthy Shopping Picks For Spring 2012

Your hand bone is connected to your arm bone.

Your arm bone is connected to your fashion bone.

Your fashion bone is connected to your wallet bone. And that’s a scientific fact (well, at least in my mind it is).

For the spring season, a few designers and labels that have been on my radar seem to be jonesing to incorporate bones into their latest round of designs. Instead of taking on a more morbid or depressing route, these folks have managed to actually make wearing bones (from bathing suits to gold bracelets) actually quite stylish and even pretty!

So go ahead and mix some bones into your fashion palette this season, pairing them with your favorite floral graphic print leggings and pencil skirts, or with your lucky flannel shirt, distressed denim cut-offs and Dr. Martens boots if you plan on rocking the 90s grunge revival look for the months ahead–either way, incorporating bones into your spring and summer wardrobes will be all fun and no fuss.

To get you started in the right direction, be sure to check out a few of my favorite X-ray worthy shopping picks in the slideshow above!