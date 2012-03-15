StyleCaster
Show Us Your Bones: 8 X-Ray Worthy Shopping Picks For Spring 2012

Show Us Your Bones: 8 X-Ray Worthy Shopping Picks For Spring 2012

Susie G
Show Us Your Bones: 8 X-Ray Worthy Shopping Picks For Spring 2012
Your hand bone is connected to your arm bone.

Your arm bone is connected to your fashion bone.

Your fashion bone is connected to your wallet bone. And that’s a scientific fact (well, at least in my mind it is).

For the spring season, a few designers and labels that have been on my radar seem to be jonesing to incorporate bones into their latest round of designs. Instead of taking on a more morbid or depressing route, these folks have managed to actually make wearing bones (from bathing suits to gold bracelets) actually quite stylish and even pretty!

So go ahead and mix some bones into your fashion palette this season, pairing them with your favorite floral graphic print leggings and pencil skirts, or with your lucky flannel shirt, distressed denim cut-offs and Dr. Martens boots if you plan on rocking the 90s grunge revival look for the months ahead–either way, incorporating bones into your spring and summer wardrobes will be all fun and no fuss.

To get you started in the right direction, be sure to check out a few of my favorite X-ray worthy shopping picks in the slideshow above!

Brooklyn's Species By The Thousands latest collection incorporates bones, honeycombs and shell-like shapes casted in brass.

From left to right: Tooth and Bone Ring set, $150; Vibration Necklace, $120; Priestess Bangle, $220; Vertebra Tie, $120

This light blouse from ASOS is perfect to pair with your pastel-colored denim and floral leggings this spring!

For House of Holland's Resort 2012 collection, looks like Henry was inspired by Mexico's Día de Muertos, using tons of bright colorways and skeleton bones for the season's range of clothing and accessories.

Your bone structure has never looked betterthanks Henry!

Even though these sunglasses first appeared back in Spring 2010 for Jeremy Scott's "Flinstones" inspired collection, they can still hold their own this spring season.

