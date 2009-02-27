I’ve been toying with the idea of cutting off my long, straight (mop) hair into a short, cool, severe bob. I’ve been talking about it for months. I make it a point to drive Carol Han crazy with the “Should I cut my hair?” conversation daily. The thing is, when I ask someone how they feel about short hair, the response is almost always the same. It goes something like “You’re hair is pretty at that length.” which is then followed with “But, yea, short would look really cool!” Which causes me complete and utter confusion. Do I keep it long and “pretty” or cut it off and make it short and “cool.” HELP!!!

After reading The Bold Shoulder on Vogue.com, I couldn’t help but fantasize about what it would be like to have my hair grazing my shoulders. Should I or shouldn’t I? Look below for some inspiring images and weigh in!

photos by Style.com