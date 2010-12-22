Should Elle Replace Dakota In Twilight Breaking Dawn?

The world is in a bit of an Elle Fanning frenzy surrounding her breakout performance in Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere, but we mustn’t forget about her big sis Dakota! The older Fanning had a pretty good year an amazing performance as Cherie Currie in The Runaways, a role as a Volturi in the Twilight saga, and now, a modeling contract. NYLON reported that Dakota Fanning is the newest addition to the IMG Models Board, the same agency that Erin Wasson, Lara Stone and Freja Beha Erichsen call home.



Photos: Tom Munro for Vogue Italia, Inez & Vinoodh for V

Dakota has had plenty of practice modeling, so a top-agency contract makes sense: She’s been on the cover of magazines like Teen Vogue, V, Dazed and Confused and Vanity Fair through the years, and she was the face of Marc Jacobs for spring 2007, with a campaign shot by Juergen Teller. Little Elle isn’t about to hide in her sister’s shadow, however, and seems to be shooting for a contract herself. She’s recently been featured in gorgeous editorials for Wonderland, Interview and Lula.



Photos: Damon Heath for Lula, Steven Pan for Interview

The sisters have both covered Jalouse magazine Elle is the star of the January 2011 issue, and Dakota was featured back in February 2009. We couldn’t help but notice that the girls are in the exact same pose. Must be something in the gene pool! Which Fanning does Jalouse better, and which do you think makes a better model?