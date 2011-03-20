Should Consumers Get Runway Front Row Over Editors?

Business of Fashion had an in depth piece on this past fashion season and pointed out some rather interesting changes in the fashion ecosystem. One to note, I think, is the idea of consumers getting front row over editors and buyers. The author explains that there is an incredible demand for seats, and those getting special treatment are not who you would expect, “At theJason Wu show, I was seated next to a section allocated to Nordstrom, which had chosen to give away most of its seats to top clients who had flown in specially for the event from across the country. Indeed, department store buyers told me the pressure to find seats for top consumers is ‘enormous.’ If a woman spends more than $1 million in a store, she has come to expect VIP treatment.”

I suppose if I were Jason Wu and there was some actual money in the front row, as opposed to editors whom he gifts on the regular, it doesn’t sound like such a bad idea. However, editors and buyers serve as the gateway to millions of people, with hopefully, at least some of those millions having a fair amount of disposable income. In theory, it becomes a question of going to the source, but having that source only be one individual, versus buttering up an individual with access to the masses via how they curate a store, magazine or blog.

If designers are interested in finding some people with money, they apparently don’t have to look much further than those camera happy street style paps camped out in front of their shows. B of F also reports, “Several street style bloggers told me confidentially that the competition is extremely fierce for getting the best photographs, which can then be sold on to global editions of Vogue and Harpers Bazaar each for as little as $200, but up to $1000 or more.”

Apparently that shot of Taylor Tomasi Hill in Proenza is almost akin to Lindsay outside of the courtroom. Who knew?

Photo: Eric Ryan, Getty Images