‘Girls’ Meets the Olympics with Hilarious Shoshi Games Tumblr

Are you familiar with Shoshanna Shapiro, the fast-talking, super-hyper, tiny-hatted phenom from HBO’s “Girls”? Follow-up question: Have you ever wanted to see what she might look like in a different context—say, curling, or snowboarding, or figure skating? Well, if you’re like most people, it probably never occurred to you. Enter the brilliantly hilarious Tumblr, Shoshi Games.

These are just a few examples of the glorious imagery that you can expect from the Tumblr, which is dedicated to photoshopping Shosh’s head onto Olympic athletes competing this year in Sochi.

Arguably, the best part of this meme is how actress Zosia Mamet’s perfectly concerned facial expressions lend themselves to Olympic-level athletic achievement. She’s all, “Like, you didn’t know about my passion for bobsledding? Ohmigod, I am, like, so sorry I never told you.” And the comedic value of Shosh’s wacky-twee hair ‘do’s in this context is next level. This side braid has never worked harder.

See a few pics below, then head over to the Shoshi Games Tumblr for more!