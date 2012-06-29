Shoshanna Designer Shares Her Weekend Getaway Must-Haves

It’s finally Friday! As we count down the hours until we’re able to break free of the office and hop in the car to drive to the beach, we’re mentally putting together a quick-fire packing list. Forever the procrastinators, we obviously left this one minor detail until the very last moment and won’t have much time to think while our buds are laying on the horn outside of our apartment.

With that in mind, we decided to ask Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss, the designer behind summertime favorite label Shoshanna, to share with us what she stashes in her bag for a weekend getaway. No stranger to bikinis, this bathing suit mastermind wisely brings along everything from hats to steer clear of sunburns and a great beach read for maximum relaxation.

Read on for her pointers of what anyone should consider as they’re speed-packing. What are your must-haves? Tell us in the comments below!