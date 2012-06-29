StyleCaster
Share

Shoshanna Designer Shares Her Weekend Getaway Must-Haves

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shoshanna Designer Shares Her Weekend Getaway Must-Haves

Liz Doupnik
by
Shoshanna Designer Shares Her Weekend Getaway Must-Haves
8 Start slideshow

It’s finally Friday! As we count down the hours until we’re able to break free of the office and hop in the car to drive to the beach, we’re mentally putting together a quick-fire packing list. Forever the procrastinators, we obviously left this one minor detail until the very last moment and won’t have much time to think while our buds are laying on the horn outside of our apartment.

With that in mind, we decided to ask Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss, the designer behind summertime favorite label Shoshanna, to share with us what she stashes in her bag for a weekend getaway. No stranger to bikinis, this bathing suit mastermind wisely brings along everything from hats to steer clear of sunburns and a great beach read for maximum relaxation.

Read on for her pointers of what anyone should consider as they’re speed-packing. What are your must-haves? Tell us in the comments below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Summertime designer, Shoshanna, shares with us her must-have items for a weekend getaway.

I can't live without my Blackberry!

Blackberry 9780, $399.99, at Target

My Ray-Bans!

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses, $129, at Shopbop

A big straw hat is great!

Eugenia Kim Kurt Embellished Toyo and Cotton-Blend Fedora, $260, at Net-A-Porter

Sunscreen never leaves my beach bag.

Extra Smooth Sun Protection Cream, $32, at Shiseido

Fresh lemonade is the way to go!

BluePrint Lemonade, price upon request, at BluePrint Lemonade

My current beach read!

Mrs. Robinson's Disgrace: The Private Diary of a Victorian Lady by Kate Summerscale, $17.16, at Amazon

And obviously a Shoshanna Bandeau Bikini!

Shoshanna Cozumel Striped Bandeau Bikini Top, $129, at Shopbop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Twisted Updo For Thick Hair

1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Twisted Updo For Thick Hair
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share