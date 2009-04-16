Shoshanna and Charlotte Team Up

Former grade school classmates, now both highly successful designers, Charlotte Ronson and Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss have decided to team up for a line of fun swimsuits and beach wear for women and kids. Think ikat print tunics and studded floral string bikinis, all of which are perfect for summer from the Hamptons to Cabo.

The line, called Shoshanna Made With Love Charlotte Ronson, follows their love for eponymous collections. It will retail at Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and online at shopbop.com. Yes, please.