31 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

31 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren’t Mutually Exclusive

Maggie Griswold
by
31 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren’t Mutually Exclusive
Photo: Shutterstock/Cierra Miller.

It’s 2019, people, and everything about fashion these days is throwing caution to the damn wind. Those two things you thought would never go together definitely can now; there’s no stopping this train. In that same vein, you might think that shorts and blazers could never work well together. It’s understandable, as the two have very different vibes. Shorts are super casual, made for summertime outings and street style looks. Blazers have made a home for themselves in offices and it can feel odd to bring them out of the workplace. But there are actually so many blazer and shorts outfits worth trying out this summer. The two are an unlikely pair that pack a major fashion punch—and you shouldn’t disregard it.

Let this be the summer we all try something a little new. Whether that be pairing bike shorts with a brightly colored blazer or denim cut-offs with a plaid one, let yourself mix and match this season. There are so many endlessly chic ways to pair shorts and blazers that you’ve probably (most definitely) never thought of before. It’s time to throw all expectations out the window and let in the damn sunshine. (Sunshine here means, of course, blazer and shorts outfits.)

To give you a little bit of summertime outfit inspiration, I rounded 31 cool AF blazer and shorts outfit ideas you’ll definitely want to recreate. If you’ve got a pair of bike shorts and a blazer hanging in your closet, you can totally copy these looks. Just add a few fun accessories (like summer sunnies or dad sneakers) and you’re good! to! go! Get ready to blow everyone away with how stylish you are.

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Pinterest.

1. Bike Shorts + Plain White Tee + Suede Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

BMEssentials.

2. White Shorts + Snake Print Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Wendy’s Lookbook.

3. Denim Shorts + Button Down + Striped Blazer

4. Black Bike Shorts + Mint Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Color and Chic.

5. Teal Matching Set

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Miladies.

6. White Shorts + Striped Blazer + Belt Bag

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Kammy Almeida.

7. 1990s Plaid Vibes (Ugh, as if!)

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Outfit Trends.

8. White Bike Shorts + Plaid Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Thirty Waves.

9. Black Bike Shorts + Belted Plaid Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Blonde Collective.

10. Matching Striped Linen Set

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Pinterest/Who What Wear.

11. Teal Bike Shorts + Gingham Blazer

12. Graphic Tee + Pink Matching Set

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Dea Vita.

13. Black Bike Shorts + Plaid Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Savvy Camel.

14. Striped Matching Set

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Pinterest/Vogue.

15. Mellow Yellow Matching Set

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

CodiPOP.

16. Black Bike Shorts + Graphic Tee + Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Kammy Almeida.

17. Leopard Print Bike Shorts + Black Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Live Love Blank.

18. Mix & Match It

19. Black Bike Shorts + Pink Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Mia Mia Mine.

20. Denim Shorts + White Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Kammy Almeida.

21. Green Matching Set

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Miladies.

22. All. White. Everything.

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Paula Salvador.

23. Gingham Shorts + White Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Meet Yours Fashion.

24. Denim Shorts + Red Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Street Style Rocks.

25. Denim Shorts + Lingerie + White Blazer

26. Mint Matching Set

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Pinterest.

27. Black Shorts + Check Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

12th Tribe.

28. Tan, Tan Baby

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

BlogLovin’.

29. Black Bike Shorts + Pink Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

The Fashion Spot.

30. Cuffed Denim Shorts + White Blazer

STYLECASTER | 29 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren't Mutually Exclusive

So Heather.

31. Denim Cut-Offs + White Blazer

