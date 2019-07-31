31 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren’t Mutually Exclusive

Scroll To See More Images
It’s 2019, people, and everything about fashion these days is throwing caution to the damn wind. Those two things you thought would never go together definitely can now; there’s no stopping this train. In that same vein, you might think that shorts and blazers could never work well together. It’s understandable, as the two have very different vibes. Shorts are super casual, made for summertime outings and street style looks. Blazers have made a home for themselves in offices and it can feel odd to bring them out of the workplace. But there are actually so many blazer and shorts outfits worth trying out this summer. The two are an unlikely pair that pack a major fashion punch—and you shouldn’t disregard it.
Let this be the summer we all try something a little new. Whether that be pairing bike shorts with a brightly colored blazer or denim cut-offs with a plaid one, let yourself mix and match this season. There are so many endlessly chic ways to pair shorts and blazers that you’ve probably (most definitely) never thought of before. It’s time to throw all expectations out the window and let in the damn sunshine. (Sunshine here means, of course, blazer and shorts outfits.)
To give you a little bit of summertime outfit inspiration, I rounded 31 cool AF blazer and shorts outfit ideas you’ll definitely want to recreate. If you’ve got a pair of bike shorts and a blazer hanging in your closet, you can totally copy these looks. Just add a few fun accessories (like summer sunnies or dad sneakers) and you’re good! to! go! Get ready to blow everyone away with how stylish you are.
1. Bike Shorts + Plain White Tee + Suede Blazer
2. White Shorts + Snake Print Blazer
3. Denim Shorts + Button Down + Striped Blazer
Dressed like a mint chocolate chip ice cream to get iced out with @lightboxjewelry! I’ve been wearing and loving their lab-grown diamonds, and loved visiting their on-the-go ice cream pop-up during pride 💎 ice cream & diamonds, is that not the most perfect Taurus combo, ever?! #pride #lightboxjewelry
4. Black Bike Shorts + Mint Blazer
5. Teal Matching Set
6. White Shorts + Striped Blazer + Belt Bag
7. 1990s Plaid Vibes (Ugh, as if!)
8. White Bike Shorts + Plaid Blazer
9. Black Bike Shorts + Belted Plaid Blazer
10. Matching Striped Linen Set
11. Teal Bike Shorts + Gingham Blazer
Was so stoked to see power suits and animal print reigning the runway this past NYFW and have been piecing together my own versions like this look that incorporates both with a little vintage-inspired tee twist! Have been shopping @ebayfashion for decades (literally!) and love that I can shop everything from vintage finds to new, on-trend pieces (did you know over 80% of their listings are new?) at any price point. See a little BTS of how I shop #ebayfashion and put this fit together over on my stories now. TELL ME, WHAT’S YOUR FAVE (OR FUNNIEST!) THING YOU’VE EVER BOUGHT ON EBAY?! _ #ebaystyle #ad #psootd #fatatfashionweek #psfashion #andigetdressed #ihavethisthingwithpink
12. Graphic Tee + Pink Matching Set
13. Black Bike Shorts + Plaid Blazer
14. Striped Matching Set
15. Mellow Yellow Matching Set
16. Black Bike Shorts + Graphic Tee + Blazer
17. Leopard Print Bike Shorts + Black Blazer
18. Mix & Match It
A+ weekend: soaked up time with my loves, got silly in a photo booth, adopted a pretty new plant, saw the bessst live music (seriously — if you have a chance to see @empressof, DO), ate tacos and drank too much iced coffee, and actually relaxed. I also did something totally radical, for me: wore bike shorts and a sports bra all over town 😂 but seriously, I’m feeling good and so grateful right now. Cheers to the freakin weekend. What did you all get up to?!