31 Outfits Worth of Proof That Blazers and Shorts Aren’t Mutually Exclusive

Scroll To See More Images

It’s 2019, people, and everything about fashion these days is throwing caution to the damn wind. Those two things you thought would never go together definitely can now; there’s no stopping this train. In that same vein, you might think that shorts and blazers could never work well together. It’s understandable, as the two have very different vibes. Shorts are super casual, made for summertime outings and street style looks. Blazers have made a home for themselves in offices and it can feel odd to bring them out of the workplace. But there are actually so many blazer and shorts outfits worth trying out this summer. The two are an unlikely pair that pack a major fashion punch—and you shouldn’t disregard it.

Let this be the summer we all try something a little new. Whether that be pairing bike shorts with a brightly colored blazer or denim cut-offs with a plaid one, let yourself mix and match this season. There are so many endlessly chic ways to pair shorts and blazers that you’ve probably (most definitely) never thought of before. It’s time to throw all expectations out the window and let in the damn sunshine. (Sunshine here means, of course, blazer and shorts outfits.)

To give you a little bit of summertime outfit inspiration, I rounded 31 cool AF blazer and shorts outfit ideas you’ll definitely want to recreate. If you’ve got a pair of bike shorts and a blazer hanging in your closet, you can totally copy these looks. Just add a few fun accessories (like summer sunnies or dad sneakers) and you’re good! to! go! Get ready to blow everyone away with how stylish you are.

1. Bike Shorts + Plain White Tee + Suede Blazer

2. White Shorts + Snake Print Blazer

3. Denim Shorts + Button Down + Striped Blazer

4. Black Bike Shorts + Mint Blazer

5. Teal Matching Set

6. White Shorts + Striped Blazer + Belt Bag

7. 1990s Plaid Vibes (Ugh, as if!)

8. White Bike Shorts + Plaid Blazer

9. Black Bike Shorts + Belted Plaid Blazer

10. Matching Striped Linen Set

11. Teal Bike Shorts + Gingham Blazer

12. Graphic Tee + Pink Matching Set

13. Black Bike Shorts + Plaid Blazer

14. Striped Matching Set

15. Mellow Yellow Matching Set

16. Black Bike Shorts + Graphic Tee + Blazer

17. Leopard Print Bike Shorts + Black Blazer

18. Mix & Match It

19. Black Bike Shorts + Pink Blazer

20. Denim Shorts + White Blazer

21. Green Matching Set

22. All. White. Everything.

23. Gingham Shorts + White Blazer

24. Denim Shorts + Red Blazer

25. Denim Shorts + Lingerie + White Blazer

26. Mint Matching Set

27. Black Shorts + Check Blazer

28. Tan, Tan Baby

29. Black Bike Shorts + Pink Blazer

30. Cuffed Denim Shorts + White Blazer

31. Denim Cut-Offs + White Blazer