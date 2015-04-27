The 15 Shortest Celebrity Marriages: A Ranked Guide

Judging by the history that celebrities have with quickie marriages we wouldn’t be shocked if—along with their Actor’s Equity Cards—famous folks get handed another card that allows them to an unlimited number of marriage and divorces.

Look, we know: stuff happens, and not every marriage is forever. In the case of the below stars, however, their vows didn’t even last a full year. Check out the 15 shortest celebrity marriages, and let us know below: Which couple do you wish had stayed together?

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 Hours

You might recall that, back in 2004, the pop star tied the knot with her childhood friend Alexander after parting in Las Vegas. Despite the fact that the marriage immediately made headlines all over the world, it lasted a mere 55 hours before it was promptly annulled.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 Days

Vegas strikes again! In 1998, the flamboyant basketball player wed the “Baywatch” sexpot at 7 a.m. in Sin City. Afterwards, Rodman’s publicist had a lot of question, and even put forth that he may have been “deeply intoxicated” at the time. (No!?) Clearly, the buzz wore off fast: The pair filed for annulment nine days later.

Cher and Gregg Allman: 9 Days

Another case of the nine-day itch. Back in July 1975, Cher and rocker Allman hightailed it to Vegas and tied the knot (just days after her divorce from Sonny Bono was finalized, mind you). Cher filed for another divorce nine days later after reportedly discovering that Allmans’ booze-and-drug issues were too much for her. Uh, she didn’t know that before she said “I do?”

Ali Landry and Mario Lopez: 18 Days

In 2004, the former “Saved the Bell” actor wed girlfriend of six years (also known asas the Doritos hottie) Landry, but the marriage was annulled after 18 days because Landry found out Lopez had been unfaithful.

Ethel Merman and Ernest Borgnine: 32 Days

Drama-packed celebrity marriages were alive and well during the golden age of Hollywood, too: In 1964, stage and screen legend Merman and actor Borgnine tied the knot, but filed for divorce 32 days later. The pair was old hats at divorce: Merman had been married and divorced four times, and Borgnine five times.

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas: 39 Days

Of course Barrymore would have a quickie marriage. In 1994, the 19-year-old free-spirited actress wed Thomas—a 32-year-old L.A. bar owner and Welshman—after knowing him for six weeks. Drew filed for divorce 39 days later.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon: 60 Days

She wouldn’t be Pam Anderson if she didn’t have a couple of quickie marriages under her thong. The “Baywatch” star married Salomon (who famously co-starred in Paris Hilton’s sex tape) in Las Vegas in October 2007, a wedding that took place during a short evening break from a show she was appearing in at the time. Pam, however, filed for divorce less than ten weeks later, citing the classic “irreconcilable differences.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: 72 Days

Not the shortest celebrity marriage in history, but surely the most infamous. The reality star tied the knot with the basketball player in 2011, to fanfare that can only be described as nauseating. The wedding reportedly cost around $10 million (though many aspects were product-placed freebies), and was part of a two-day E! special called “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding.”

After 72 days though, the nups came to an end, with Kim issuing a statement saying “After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don’t work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best.” Obviously, many speculated the whole OTT fiasco was a publicity stunt. Whether it was or not, Kardashian only got more famous, while Humphries faded into obscurity.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister: 85 Days

Yeah,we forgot Nicky Hilton was ever married too, but married she was: Paris’ little sis wed her businessman beau in August 2004. The impulsive nups were held while in Vegas (naturally), but got in annulled in November of the same year.

Lisa-Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage: 107 Days

These two tied the knot in a lavish Hawaii ceremony in August 2002, but Cage ended up filing for divorce in November of the same year, stating they “shouldn’t have been married in the first place.”

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock: 122 Days

These party animals seemed like a pretty spot-on fit, so when they decided to get hitched in July 2006 (after years of on-again, off-again dating), it made perfect sense. Their wedding was what you’d expect—on a yacht, with the bride wearing a white string bikini—but marriage didn’t last. In November 2006, Rock and Anderson each filed divorce papers.

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: 128 Days

Not that opposites can’t attract, but when the actress and country crooner suddenly got hitched after four months, most people’s response was “huh?” The pair got married in May 2005 on the island of St. John in the Caribbean’s Virgin Islands, but the Oscar winner had it annulled four months later, citing “fraud” as the reason. Zellweger has referred the union as “the biggest personal mistake of my life.” Ouch!

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green: 163 Days

They were definitely an odd couple, so when Barrymore and Green tied the knot in July 2001, nobody really expected it to stand the test of time. That it didn’t, as divorce papers were filed by Christmas of the same year.

Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad “Nicky” Hilton: 205 Days

Elizabeth Taylor was no stranger to marriages and divorces (she had eight of ’em under her belt), but her first marriage was to hotel magnate (Paris and Nicky’s grandfather) Conrad “Nicky” Hilton when Taylor was only 18 years old. The pair had a lavish wedding, but the marriage only lasted 205 days of marriage—three months of which were spent cruising Europe. In the divorce proceedings, Taylor claimed Hilton with verbally abusive, but later told LIFE magazine that her idea of wedded bliss had been “very naive.”

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd: 218 Days

During J.Lo’s early-2000s heyday, the the superstar hired professional dancer Judd to appear in her video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” They quickly became an item, getting hitched September 2001, but parting ways by June 2002.