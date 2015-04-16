Editor’s Pick: A Perfect Do-It-All Black Dress to Live in All Spring

When the weather heats up, I hate wearing things that are fussy or heavy, but I’m also not someone that’ll roll around the city in flimsy little tank tops, short-shorts, and flip-flops (believe me—plenty of people do.) I tend to gravitate toward simple, lightweight pieces that look appropriate anywhere, from my office to after-work drinks.

This black dress from one of my all-time favorite retailers, & Other Stories, does the trick nicely. I love the thick banded elastic waist, the fact that it’s short-sleeved as opposed to sleeveless, and that it goes with every shoe I own, from mules to ankle booties.

Luckily, it comes in gray too so for $75, I’ll be buying—and wearing to death—both.

Elastic Waistband Dress, $75; at & Other Stories