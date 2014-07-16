StyleCaster
Share

40 Ways to Wear Short-Shorts and Not Look Cheap

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Ways to Wear Short-Shorts and Not Look Cheap

Kristen Bousquet
by
31 Shares
40 Ways to Wear Short-Shorts and Not Look Cheap
40 Start slideshow

There’s an ongoing argument about shorts. More specifically, what length is too short, and whether the summer staple can be worn to work or other places you want to appear put-together. Here’s the thing: Most styles—even short shorts—can look remarkably stylish, but it all depends on the cut, the material, and the fit.

MORE: 4 Summer Outfits To Survive Your Office’s Freezing Air Conditioning

When it comes down to it, most shorts out there are pretty short—unless you opt for aboive-the-knee bermuda styles or on-trend culottes—so styling them in a chic way is key. Skin-tight bootie shorts? Save ’em for the beach. High-waisted short-shorts that hit your thigh, have a wide leg, and look amazing when paired with a button-down blouse and a chic shoe? Perfect summer look. Just remember to keep the leg opening fairly wide, your top half pretty covered up, and your shoes not precariously high.

MORE: How to Take Your Outfit from Office to Party in Minutes

To prove that short-shorts can look remarkably polished, we’ve compiled 30 amazing outfits for you to copy right now. Just make sure to exfoliate those legs, ladies.

What do you think about wearing short shorts this summer? Weigh in below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Amlul

Photo: Gary Pepper

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: NORMAN BEETHAM

Photo: Style Me Grasie

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Chicmuse

Photo: Kayture

Photo: James Chardon

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Lisa Olsson

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Couturing

Photo: Flirting With Fashion

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: The Daileigh

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Rogue Fox

Photo: Ring my Bell

Photo: The Little Magpie

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Have a Button-Down Shirt?

Have a Button-Down Shirt?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share