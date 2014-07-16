40 Ways to Wear Short-Shorts and Not Look Cheap

There’s an ongoing argument about shorts. More specifically, what length is too short, and whether the summer staple can be worn to work or other places you want to appear put-together. Here’s the thing: Most styles—even short shorts—can look remarkably stylish, but it all depends on the cut, the material, and the fit.

When it comes down to it, most shorts out there are pretty short—unless you opt for aboive-the-knee bermuda styles or on-trend culottes—so styling them in a chic way is key. Skin-tight bootie shorts? Save ’em for the beach. High-waisted short-shorts that hit your thigh, have a wide leg, and look amazing when paired with a button-down blouse and a chic shoe? Perfect summer look. Just remember to keep the leg opening fairly wide, your top half pretty covered up, and your shoes not precariously high.

To prove that short-shorts can look remarkably polished, we’ve compiled 30 amazing outfits for you to copy right now. Just make sure to exfoliate those legs, ladies.

What do you think about wearing short shorts this summer? Weigh in below!