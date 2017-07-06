Short Celebrities: 34 Starlets That Are 5’3 Or Under

Almost all famous people have personalities that are larger than life—so sometimes it’s a bit of a shock when we learn how short some celebrities really are. Take Lady Gaga, for instance. You’d never know how tall Gaga is judging by her ginormous presence, but Mother Monster barely stands over five feet tall. Pretty surprising, considering the way she owns the room.
Like weather and taxes, we can’t control our height—but we can take a page out of these celebs’ books and just work what God gave us. Short—yet strong—actresses and performers prove that just because you’re the shortest person in the room, doesn’t mean you’re the smallest.
We compiled a guide to 35 short celebrities. Some are obvious, but others just might surprise you. Click through the gallery to see short celebrities who are 5’3 or under.
Updated 7/6/2017.
Who: Kim Kardashian
Height: 5'2
Who: Designers Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen
Height: 5'1 and 5'0, respectively
Who: Zoe Kravitz
Height: 5'2
Who: Rooney Mara
Height: 5'3
Who: Kourtney Kardashian
Height: 5'0
Who: Lady Gaga
Height: 5'1
Who: Nicole Richie
Height: 5'1
Who: Ariana Grande
Height: 5'1
Who: Lea Michele
Height: 5'2
Who: Cher Lloyd
Height: 5'1
Who: Jessica Simpson
Height: Simpson's height has been reported as both 5'2 and 5'3
Who: Rachel Bilson
Height: 5'2
Who: Natalie Portman
Height: 5'3
Who: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith
Height: 5'0
Who: Lena Dunham
Height: 5'3
Who: Anna Kendrick
Height: 5'2
Who: Amy Poehler
Height: 5'2
Who: Blac Chyna
Height: 5'2
Who: Salma Hayek
Height: 5'2
Who: Mila Kunis
Height: 5'3
Who: AnnaSophia Robb
Height: 5'0
Who: Lucy Liu
Height: Reports have said the "Elementary" star is anywhere from 5'1 to 5'3
Who: Christina Aguilera
Height: 5'2
Who: Eva Longoria
Height: 5'2
Who: Vanessa Hudgens
Height: 5'1
Who: Shakira
Height: 5'1.5
Who: Hayden Panettiere
Height: 5'0
Who: Hilary Duff
Height: It's been reported that Duff's height is either 5'1 or 5'2
Who: Jennifer Love Hewitt
Height: 5'2
Who: Lucy Hale
Height: 5'2
Who: Reese Witherspoon
Height: 5'1
Who: Alyssa Milano
Height: 5'2
Who: Ellen Page
Height: 5'1
