A Site to See: ShopTrotter Helps You Plan Your Next Vacation

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: a brand-new site that lets you plan shopping routes in 84 major cities around the world, ShopTrotter.

Why You Should Bookmark It: One of the best parts of taking a trip to somewhere new and exciting is shopping in places that are new and exciting, right? That should be the case, but many times, planning out such a shopping trip becomes more of a headache and hassle than anything remotely enjoyable. That’s where ShopTrotter, launched one year ago, comes in: the website, which has scoured the maps of more than 80 major international cities, is essentially a giant listing of retail stores that can be filtered by designer and brand name, location, and price range, with one really cool bonus feature: route building.

“My inspiration for creating this site came from traveling around the world with my husband,” Poland-based founder Bogumila Sobiczewska tells StyleCaster. “He would have business meetings, and I would site see and try to shop. And I found myself in a situation where I didn’t know where to start. I knew what I was looking for but I didn’t have a tool to guide me there. Going to a foreign city is never easy.”

How It Works: When you log onto ShopTrotter, you can simply browse stores in different neighborhoods of cities like London, Tokyo, and Berlin, or you can go one step further, using the built-in maps to actually plan your route, from store to store to store. “Of course we have Google Maps, but Google Maps can’t filter the shops by prices and brands,” Sobiczewska says. “Now with the mobile app, you can geolocate where you are and start from there, or you can pick another city. We have about 73,000 stores in total.”

There are three price levels if you want to filter by price, and there are also nine categories: women’s clothing, menswear, shoes, bags, jewelry, kids, and so forth. Then you can browse through thousands of available brands, which basically puts any kind of shopping adventure literally at your fingertips in your chosen city.

Other Cool Features: Unlike any other travel website out there, ShopTrotter also takes into account the little quirks each individual city has that affect its retail economy. “There are many countries in Europe where sales only happen twice a year,” Sobiczewska says. “We will send you alerts if you are eligible to shop a sale.”

You can also socially share your new shopping route, which can turn the trip into a group activity. The site will also launch its first-ever mobile version later this month, which means you’ll be able to create shopping routes on the go—which will be helpful even in your own home city.

Check It Out: ShopTrotter.com and download the app for both iPhone and Android