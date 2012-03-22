The New Shoptiques Is Your Key To Shopping Local Finds From Across The Country

We first introduced you to one of our favorite e-commerce sites, Shoptiques, back in November. Since then, Olga Vidisheva (the creative mind behind the online shopping mecca) has been busy perfecting the boutique-like quality of her company. Now, with the launch of the new Shoptiques, you can actually peruse curated boutiques and shop by neighborhood, ensuring that your pieces are original and paying homage to those local designers that we love oh-so-much but have a hard time tracking down.

The neighborhoods currently represented on the site are in the New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Miami areas, but there will be some international representation on that list in no time. If that’s a little too broad for you, head to the Boutiques page for a selection of clothing based on various stores across the country, including our good friends over at A.sweeT. in Beverly Hills.

We love that Shoptiques takes the next step in supporting and promoting local designers, which is what truly sets this e-commerce site apart from the rest. And for those of you who love to travel and explore the local shopping scene, you can turn to Shoptiques for that too! The site provides you with the names of the stores where the local talent can be found, so you can shop your way across America (something that’s definitely on our to do list).

So click here to get yourself set up with a Shoptiques account. Did you score an awesome piece on the site? Register for a StyleCaster profile and upload a pic of your purchase to share it with us!