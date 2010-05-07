Shopping For – Victoria Beckham, Get The Former Spice Girl’s Flawless Fashion

Victoria Beckham. Images: INFphoto.com

The Spice Girls may have become just another relic of Nineties throwback shows on VH1, but Posh Spice made it through to the proverbial other side.

Arguably, the most famous of the footballer’s wives, Victoria Beckham is one of those girls who just seems born for the spotlight and she knows how to dress the arm candy part.

A fan of the finer things, this designer in her own right proudly flaunts labels lesser girls (ok, poorer girls) swoon over. But we have a hunch that as much as she loves her Hermes Birkin, it’s the luxe fabrications and couture-like fit of high-end designs that really reel her in (e.g. her luxurious eponymous line carried at Net-a-Porter has celebs like Elle Macpherson and Jennifer Hudson clamoring for the ultra-sleek fit).

So the trick to channeling the pretty Brit? Don’t skimp if you can, get thee to a tailor, and flawless basics are boss.

Below, find a selection of fashionable finds that give a whole new meaning to the term “soccer mom.”



1. White bodycon dress, $65, by Topshop

2. Green cargo pants, $295, by Sass & Bide at Net-a-Porter

3. Deep purple croc-embossed bag, $128.73, by High Fashion, at Endless

4. Black jersey blazer, $345, by Diane von Furstenberg at Net-a-Porter

5. Black leather belt, $230, by Maison Martin Margiela

6. Blush patent leather platform pumps, $79.95, by Steve Madden

7. Tan classic trench, $460, by A.P.C. at La Garconne

8. Gray silk sheer t-shirt, $90, by Kain label at Net-a-Porter

9. Black peep-toe booties, $89.98, by Aldo

10. Gray skinny jeans, $19.99 by Wet Seal

11. Rose gold effect watch, $33.82, by asos

12. Large square sunglasses, $260, by Dolce & Gabbana, at Saks Fifth Avenue