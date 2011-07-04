Shopping For: The Ultimate July 4th Beach Bag

Happy 4th of July everyone! We hope that you’re out enjoying the beach, good company and some delicious BBQ, but in the case that you’re in the mood to shop, we’ve rounded up our favorite luxe summertime essentials that we want to scoop up before the season ends. When you soak up the sun, you should do it in style, right?

Check out our ultimate beach bag, and then get out there and celebrate your independence!

1. Wide brim beach hat, $175 , at rag & bone

2. “Heroes & Villians” bracelet, $175, at Venessa Arizaga

3. TM by Tara Matthews lace-up bikini top, $90, at Net-A-Porter

4. Boat and Tote bag, $19, at L.L.Bean

5. Clarins Gentle Milk-Lotion sunscreen, $32, at Sephora

6. NARS pure sheer SPF treatment, $25, at Sephora

7. KBL Pret-a-Surf sunglasses, $250, at Kirna Zabete

8. Beach towel, $145, at Proenza Schouler

9. J. Brand cut-off denim shorts, $165, at Net-A-Porter

10. Swedish Hasbeens striped sandals, $250, at Net-A-Porter