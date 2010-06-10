Shopping For – Twilight’s Bella Swan

Fewer names have entered the national consciousness quicker than that of Bella Swan. First by way of a now-cult status book series, Twilight, and then, of course, when those books became box office gold and Bella took on the human form of Kristen Stewart.

The raven-haired teen is known for many things obsessive love, a pale, perpetually cold 17-year old bf with crazy hair, residing in a sleepy Northwest town but definitely not her keen fashion savvy.

We get where the high school student is going with her hoodies, boots and boot cut denim, but we think that her Pacific Northwest style (or lack thereof) is in need of a serious re-vamp, pun intended. So we went shopping for the teen with two beaus. We maintained her predilection for tomboy style, but added a leaner cut, easy to wear patterns, a pop of color and an old school I.D. bracelet just waiting to be engraved. We wonder whose name will end up on there: Team Edward or Jacob anyone?

1. Navy blue parka, $55, by Topshop

2. Silver ID bracelet, $138, by Lands’ End

3. Blue and white stripe t-shirt, $80, by A.P.C.

4. Grey gold button wool cardigan, $395, by See by Chlo

5. Red rain boots, $125, by Hunter

6. Printed shift dress, $248, by Steven Alan

7. Houlihan green skinny cargo pants, $378, by J Brand

8. Madras check tank, $90, by A.P.C.

9. Yellow merino wool sweater, $69.50, by J.Crew

10. Waterproof black mascara, $18, by bareMinerals

Related:

Robert Pattinson: Kissing Kristen Stewart in Eclipse Felt Natural

Robert Pattins Says Eclipse Scene Was Re-shot To Be More Erotic

Shopping For – Cameron Diaz



Related Blogs:

Celebrity Dirty Laundry -“Vampires are Sexy“

