Winter Trend: A Lesson In Brights

How many times have you held up two identical dresses in a dressing room and pouted, “Red or black?” One more spin in front of the mirror and several mental back and forths later, the salesgirl is ringing up the black dress. Of course you rationalize your decision with the usual, “I will have more places to wear it,” “it goes with everything,” and “no one will see if soy sauce gets on it.”

Just because the Little Black Dress is a ubiquitous wardrobe piece, doesn’t mean black needs to have a chokehold on your entire closet. Spice up your closet with some fresh new brights in red, orange and magenta. Pair them with your basic pieces, or if you’re feeling extra kicky, don them head to toe!

Credits

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Anzhela, Supreme Management

Hairstylist: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management

Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management