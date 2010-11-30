Winter Trend: A Lesson In Brights

How many times have you held up two identical dresses in a dressing room and pouted, “Red or black?” One more spin in front of the mirror and several mental back and forths later, the salesgirl is ringing up the black dress. Of course you rationalize your decision with the usual, “I will have more places to wear it,” “it goes with everything,” and “no one will see if soy sauce gets on it.”
Just because the Little Black Dress is a ubiquitous wardrobe piece, doesn’t mean black needs to have a chokehold on your entire closet. Spice up your closet with some fresh new brights in red, orange and magenta. Pair them with your basic pieces, or if you’re feeling extra kicky, don them head to toe!
Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Anzhela, Supreme Management
Hairstylist: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management
Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management
If you're new to pairing brights with brights, opt for hues in the same color family to maintain a sense of focus to your look.
Classically cut dresses are just as wearable in a bright shade as they are in neutral or black.
