Winter Trend: A Lesson In Brights

How many times have you held up two identical dresses in a dressing room and pouted, “Red or black?” One more spin in front of the mirror and several mental back and forths later, the salesgirl is ringing up the black dress. Of course you rationalize your decision with the usual, “I will have more places to wear it,” “it goes with everything,” and “no one will see if soy sauce gets on it.”

Just because the Little Black Dress is a ubiquitous wardrobe piece, doesn’t mean black needs to have a chokehold on your entire closet. Spice up your closet with some fresh new brights in red, orange and magenta. Pair them with your basic pieces, or if you’re feeling extra kicky, don them head to toe!

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Anzhela, Supreme Management
Hairstylist: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management
Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

The Row blouse, $895, at BergdorfGoodmannPrada mini skirt, $760, at BergdorfGoodmann; Pono necklace, $800, at Gail Rothwell in East Hampton (631-324-6666)

The Row blouse, $895, at BergdorfGoodmannPrada mini skirt, $760, at BergdorfGoodmannMarni pumps, $715, at Marni boutiques; Pono necklace, $800, at Gail Rothwell in East Hampton (631-324-6666); We Love Colors knee highs, available at We Love Colors

Issey Miyake jacket, $1750, at Issey Miyake Tribecca (212-226-0100); Patricia Underwood beret, $550, at Marissa Collections.

If you're new to pairing brights with brights, opt for hues in the same color family to maintain a sense of focus to your look.

Giambattista Valli dress, $1,895, at SaksTabitha Simmons heels, see similar styles
at TabithaSimmonEugenia Kim hat, $195, at EugeniaKimFalke knee highs, $18, at Falke
Tabitha Simmons heels, see similar styles at TabithaSimmon; Kenneth Jay Lane orange and gold bangle, $80 each, at Kenneth Jay Lane (toll free 1-877-953-5264); Pono assorted orange bangles, $20-$260, at Christopher 19 nyc; Alexis Bittar orange lucite bangle, at AlexisBittar for more info.; Ben Amun two gold round bangles, $220 each, at ben-amun.

Giambattista Valli dress, $1,895, at SaksEugenia Kim hat, $195, at EugeniaKim; Kenneth Jay Lane orange and gold bangle, $80 each, at Kenneth Jay Lane (toll free 1-877-953-5264); Pono assorted orange bangles, $20-$260, at Christopher 19 nyc; Alexis Bittar orange lucite bangle, at AlexisBittar for more info; Ben Amun two gold round bangles, $220 each, at ben-amun.

When sporting an orange look, replace your black accessories with deep purple for an unexpected twist!

Tory Burch sweater and trousers, at SaksAlexandre Birman booties $695, at SaksPatricia Underwood cap $550, at Sophy Kurson; La Crasia glove $175, at LacrasisGloves

Tory Burch sweater and trousers $$$, at SaksPatricia Underwood cap, $550, at Sophy Kurson; La Crasia glove, $175, at LacrasisGloves

Classically cut dresses are just as wearable in a bright shade as they are in neutral or black.

Halston dress, $1895, at Helen Yi Chicago; Manolo Blahnik shoe, $665, at Manolo Blahnik New York (212.582.3007); Falke knee highs, $18, at Undercovers (Gendora CA); Alexis Bittar bangles, $70 each, at BergdorfGoodmann; Ben Amun wooden bangles, $55-220, at ben-amun

For brights in a bold and funky shape, let them stand alone with minimal accessories.

Issey Miyake jacket and skirt, $1750 and $1050, at Issey Miyake Tribecca (212-226-0100); Loeffler Randall sling backs, $495, at LoefflerRandallPatricia Underwood beret, $550, Marissa CollectionsAlexis Bittar cuff, at AlexisBittar for more info.

Derek Lam dress, $1250, at Derek Lam (212-966-1616); Pono orange and wood bangle, $385, at Gail Rothwell in East Hampton; Ben Amun bangles, $55-$105, at ben-amun

