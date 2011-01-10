StyleCaster
Winter Trend: Avant Goth

Winter Trend: Avant Goth

Winter Trend: Avant Goth
Before we welcome in the ethereal neutrals and supple chiffons that glided down the runways this spring season, we East Coast city dwellers must endure a few more months of winter whipping at our faces. Put on your bravest face and harden your disposition as we bear the last of the bitter days. For a little aggressive inspiration, watch Natalia Z contort, wriggle and writhe in some of our favorite voluminous pieces with an edge and grit to match the slushy coated city.

Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster
Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Makeup: Stephanie Flor, ABTP
Hair: Jessie James, Marie Robinson
Model: Natalia Z, Women Direct

Mackage blazer, $450, at MackageRisto pants, $485, at opening ceremony LAJean Michael Cazabat bootie, $495, at BarneysGuiseppe Zanotti belt, similar styles at Guiseppe Zanotti

Marios Schwab coat, $2,330, at saks.comNima Taherzadeh skirt, for similar styles see Saks.comUnited Nude heels, $395, at unitednude; Wolford tights, $395, at wolfordshop.

Omo Norma Kamali gown, $3,800, at NormaKamaliSally LaPointe blazer $1250, sales@sallylapointe.com; United Nude heels, $395, at unitednude; Wolford tights, $54, at wolfordshop.

Mackage blazer, $450, at MackageRisto pants, $485, at opening ceremony LAGuiseppe Zanotti belt, similar styles at Guiseppe Zanotti

Devi Kroell bodysuit, $390, at Devi Kroell Madison ave. store; threeASFOUR coat, similar styles available at Project No. 8Jac Langheim mini skirt $600, EVA New York;Camilla Skovgaard bootie, $545, at endless.com; Wolford tights, $54, at wolfordshop.com

 Moschino jacket, $3,725, at moschino.com; Omo Nora Kamalli bralet, $195, at normakamali; Araks skirt, $495, at Addresse (215) 985-3161; Jean Michael Cazabat bootie, $495, at Barneys

Park Choomoo vest and leggings, at Assembly New YorkCamilla Skovgaard bootie, $545, at endless.com

