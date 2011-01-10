Winter Trend: Avant Goth

Before we welcome in the ethereal neutrals and supple chiffons that glided down the runways this spring season, we East Coast city dwellers must endure a few more months of winter whipping at our faces. Put on your bravest face and harden your disposition as we bear the last of the bitter days. For a little aggressive inspiration, watch Natalia Z contort, wriggle and writhe in some of our favorite voluminous pieces with an edge and grit to match the slushy coated city.

Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster

Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster

Makeup: Stephanie Flor, ABTP

Hair: Jessie James, Marie Robinson

Model: Natalia Z, Women Direct