Winter Trend: Avant Goth

Before we welcome in the ethereal neutrals and supple chiffons that glided down the runways this spring season, we East Coast city dwellers must endure a few more months of winter whipping at our faces. Put on your bravest face and harden your disposition as we bear the last of the bitter days. For a little aggressive inspiration, watch Natalia Z contort, wriggle and writhe in some of our favorite voluminous pieces with an edge and grit to match the slushy coated city.
Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster
Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Makeup: Stephanie Flor, ABTP
Hair: Jessie James, Marie Robinson
Model: Natalia Z, Women Direct