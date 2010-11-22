Winter Coats To Fit Your Budget

If you live in say New York or Chicago (or any other city where Jack Frost doesn’t so much nip at your nose as he does punch you in the face every time you open the door), investing in a solid winter coat is a daunting commitment. Whichever coat you buy will be your most worn and weathered (pun intended) garment throughout the season. When you’re feeling fickle, and can’t decide if in three months you’ll still like the coat you invested in, here’s a round up of StyleCaster’s favorite coats all under $200 to ease the pressure of choosing!
Credits
Photographer: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Stylist: Janice Chou and Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Makeup: Taryn Potenza, Pamela Taylor Academy
Hair: Danielle, Cutler Salon
Model: Natasha, Wilhelmina
Capelets: A huge trend for fall, caplets are a quirky and ironically preppy choice for outwear. Make sure you also pick up an extra long pair of cozy gloves to cover your arms.
Zara cape, $169, at Zara; American Eagle Outfitters sweater, $49.50, at ae.com; American Apparel shirt, $62, at americanapparel; Ann Taylor Loft skirt, $59.50, at AnnTaylorLoft;ASOS oxfords, $86.20, at asos; Hue tights, $12 at Hue
Topshop coat, $190, at topshop; Zara Dress, $59.90, at Zara; Fossil belt, $28, at fossil; Nine West boots, $129, at ninewest; Hue socks and tights, $6 and $12, at Hue
ASOS coat, $129.30, at asos; Zara sweater and shorts, $29.90 and $69.90 at, Zara; Tulleste Market necklace, $150, at tulestemarket; Karen Walker belt, $80, at karenwalker
Ann Taylor Loft jacket, $168, at AnnTaylorLoft; Petit Bateau shirt, $87, at Madison Aveune store; Topshop pants, $100, at topshop; Erica Weiner moose necklace, $90, at ericaweiner; Janna Conner layered necklace, $92, at MaxAndChloe
Puffer Coats: Puffer coats are insanely warm but as their name explicitly announces are bulky and puffy. Make sure your puffer coat fits in the arm pits or waist so you don't look like a nylon marshmallow.
Aqua coat, $125, Bloomingdales; Club Monaco turtleneck, $69, please call 212-459-9863 for store locations; Earl G cardigan, $129, at PixieMarket; Levi's jeans, $69.50, at levi
BB Dakota coat, $130, at Shopbop; Gap sweater, $59.50, at gap; H&M skirt, $39.95, see hm.com for store locations
