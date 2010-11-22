StyleCaster
Winter Coats To Fit Your Budget

Winter Coats To Fit Your Budget

Winter Coats To Fit Your Budget
If you live in say New York or Chicago (or any other city where Jack Frost doesn’t so much nip at your nose as he does punch you in the face every time you open the door), investing in a solid winter coat is a daunting commitment. Whichever coat you buy will be your most worn and weathered (pun intended) garment throughout the season. When you’re feeling fickle, and can’t decide if in three months you’ll still like the coat you invested in, here’s a round up of StyleCaster’s favorite coats all under $200 to ease the pressure of choosing!

Credits
Photographer: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Stylist: Janice Chou and Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Makeup: Taryn Potenza, Pamela Taylor Academy
Hair: Danielle, Cutler Salon
Model: Natasha, Wilhelmina

Capelets: A huge trend for fall, caplets are a quirky and ironically preppy choice for outwear. Make sure you also pick up an extra long pair of cozy gloves to cover your arms.

Zara cape, $169, at ZaraAmerican Eagle Outfitters sweater, $49.50, at ae.comAmerican Apparel shirt, $62, at americanapparelAnn Taylor Loft skirt, $59.50, at AnnTaylorLoft;ASOS oxfords, $86.20, at asos; Hue tights, $12 at Hue

Topshop coat, $190, at topshopZara Dress, $59.90, at Zara; Fossil belt, $28, at fossil; Nine West boots, $129, at ninewest; Hue socks and tights, $6 and $12, at Hue

ASOS coat, $129.30, at asos.com; Zara sweater and shorts, $29.90 and $69.90, at Zara; Tulleste Market necklace, $150, at tulestemarket; Karen Walker belt, $80, at karenwalker; Vince Camuto shoes, for similar styles see VinceCamuto.com

ASOS coat, $129.30, at asos; Zara sweater and shorts, $29.90 and $69.90 at, Zara; Tulleste Market necklace, $150, at tulestemarket; Karen Walker belt, $80, at karenwalker

Anoraks: Everyone loves the rugged weathered look of an anorak coat. Pull the toggles tight (or cinch the coat with your own belt) to flatter your waist, otherwise your look may feel a little bulky or unpolished.

Ann Taylor Loft jacket, $168 at AnnTaylorLoft.comPetit Bateau shirt, $87 at Madison Aveune store; Topshop pants, $100 at topshop.comErica Weiner moose necklace, $90 at ericaweiner.com; Janna Conner layered necklace, $92 at MaxAndChloe.com

Ann Taylor Loft jacket, $168, at AnnTaylorLoft; Petit Bateau shirt, $87, at Madison Aveune store; Topshop pants, $100, at topshopErica Weiner moose necklace, $90, at ericaweinerJanna Conner layered necklace, $92, at MaxAndChloe

Puffer Coats: Puffer coats are insanely warm but as their name explicitly announces are bulky and puffy. Make sure your puffer coat fits in the arm pits or waist so you don't look like a nylon marshmallow.

Aqua coat, $125, BloomingdalesClub Monaco turtleneck, $69, please call 212-459-9863 for store locations; Earl G cardigan, $129, at PixieMarketLevi's jeans, $69.50, at levi

BB Dakota coat, $130, at Shopbop; Gap sweater, $59.50, at gap; H&M skirt, $39.95, see hm.com for store locations

