StyleCaster
Share

Topshop Does 15 Pieces, 15 Ways, All Under $180

What's hot
StyleCaster

Topshop Does 15 Pieces, 15 Ways, All Under $180

Emily
by
Topshop Does 15 Pieces, 15 Ways, All Under $180
18 Start slideshow

If the saying holds true, March should end on a lamb’s note and we can finally slide into our spring and summer garb. While we’re still in the chillier days of spring, it’s time to start stock piling summer and transitional key pieces. So where do you start with your shopping list?!

StyleCaster picked our favorite 15 pieces from TOPSHOP, each with a little Parisian twist, and styled them 15 different ways so you can maximize your wardrobe. Scroll through the images above for how you can seamlessly incorporate billowy floral trousers and cheeky polka dot shorts into your wardrobe!

All pieces available at TOPSHOP

1. White Tank Top, $30
2. Ultimate Shrunken jacket, $170
3. Libby Tan Wooden Platform Sandals, $140
4. Dusty Rose Knitted Moss Stitch Jumper, $80
5. Traditional Boater, $40
6. Knitted Grey Tippeed Short Cardigan, $70
7. Black Dot Spot High Short $66
8. Cracked Vintage Skinny Belt, $32
9. Double Stone Storm Flap Trench, $180
10. Aiden Black Zip Front Boot, $140
11. Moto Blue Leigh Ankle Grazer Jeans, $70
12. Silk Gray Dress $160
13. Navy Printed Wide Leg Trousers, $90
14. Brown Leather Messenger Bag, $70
15. White Roll Sleeve top, $100

Photographer: Joesph D’arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder & Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management
Hair: Britney, Top 5 Management
Model: Kelsey Sirucek, Women Direct

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Once the weather warms up, transition your ankle winter boots into spring by nixing the hosiery and opting for contrasting white socks.

During the transition months of spring to summer, the majority of us default to a cardigan as a layering piece; swap out your cardigan for a pullover sweater for a preppy twist.

Nix your felt or knit hats in favor of a straw one. We love this straw boater hat, but scope out a wide brimmed floppy straw hat if you prefer!

Spring and summer immediately puts everyone in a lighthearted mood, so inject your wardrobe with something quirky like polka dotted shorts! To tame down the print, opt for neutral or muted colors such as navy or beige.

We love these wide-leg silk pants because of their quirky print and they're a fun alternative to the summer maxi skirt trend.

For those slightly more brisk days, balance your bare legs with a layered but fitted top and socks with sandals.

Crop tops are fun for summer but make sure you're pairing them with something high waisted so it's not a belly top.

Don't scoff at the very 90s look of  a sweater tied around the waist! Tie your sweater off center onto your hip for a more contemporary look.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 Workout DVDs To Get Your Bikini Bod

5 Workout DVDs To Get Your Bikini Bod
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share