Topshop Does 15 Pieces, 15 Ways, All Under $180

If the saying holds true, March should end on a lamb’s note and we can finally slide into our spring and summer garb. While we’re still in the chillier days of spring, it’s time to start stock piling summer and transitional key pieces. So where do you start with your shopping list?!



StyleCaster picked our favorite 15 pieces from TOPSHOP, each with a little Parisian twist, and styled them 15 different ways so you can maximize your wardrobe. Scroll through the images above for how you can seamlessly incorporate billowy floral trousers and cheeky polka dot shorts into your wardrobe!

All pieces available at TOPSHOP

1. White Tank Top, $30

2. Ultimate Shrunken jacket, $170

3. Libby Tan Wooden Platform Sandals, $140

4. Dusty Rose Knitted Moss Stitch Jumper, $80

5. Traditional Boater, $40

6. Knitted Grey Tippeed Short Cardigan, $70

7. Black Dot Spot High Short $66

8. Cracked Vintage Skinny Belt, $32

9. Double Stone Storm Flap Trench, $180

10. Aiden Black Zip Front Boot, $140

11. Moto Blue Leigh Ankle Grazer Jeans, $70

12. Silk Gray Dress $160

13. Navy Printed Wide Leg Trousers, $90

14. Brown Leather Messenger Bag, $70

15. White Roll Sleeve top, $100

Photographer: Joesph D’arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder & Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management

Hair: Britney, Top 5 Management

Model: Kelsey Sirucek, Women Direct

