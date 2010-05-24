Summer Fashion Trend – Florals Ripe For The Picking

What summer is complete without picking at flaking sunburnt skin and wrist watch tanlines? How empty is a summer sans ice cream cones that instantly melt down your hand (sprinkles and all) and leave you feeling sticky for what feels like the rest of the day? And how listless is a summer spent without sprightly flowers sprouting everywhere?

Even if your city is lacking perennial vegetation, you can at least incorporate some floral pieces into your summer wardrobe. A huge trend for summer, floral printed garments will instantly perk up your wardrobe. Scroll through the slideshow above for some inspiration on how to wear florals this summer and then read below for fashion tips on how to incorporate the prints into your everyday look!

Focus your color palette. Just like when mixing other prints, wear your florals in the same general color palette to focus the entire look. Keeping the background of the floral print in the same color family functions as a unifying anchor for the overall ensemble.

Keep an eye for proportions. Breaking up your head-to-toe florals by adding a belt (even if the belt is floral itself) will help facilitate your mixing and matching, and will give you a waist no floral muu muus here!

Take advantage of your basics. Incorporate non-floral pieces such as a jean jacket to offset some of the nature-inspired prints. Natural fibers like cotton, straw or denim are basic complements and stick with the organic feeling of florals.

Limit your statement piece. When rocking a head-to-toe look of just one print on say a statement maxi dress or jumpsuit, nix the other florals to let your statement piece do the talking on its own.

Mix and match. An easy way to wear florals is by mixing a loose painterly top (think big watercolor prints) with smaller florals like a Liberty print bottom. The contrasting flower patterns gives a stylish twist to the trend.

StyleCaster wants to give a special thanks to Blue Water Flowers of New York who kindly opened their doors to us and shared their charming floral shop for this photo shoot.

Credits

Photographer: Geordy Pearson

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Irena Kukhta, Wilhelmina

Hair Stylist: Ayato Yokojima, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Yuki Ara

