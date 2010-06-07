StyleCaster
Summer Fashion Trend – Feeling For Vintage

Emily
by
You dont have to hoof it around to all the picked over secondhand spots. Thanks to retro-minded designers, there’s plenty of stylish wares this season with a vintage feel but with some key modern updates (no more scratchy polyester thank you very much). But lest you end up looking like you stepped out of a rerun of That 70s Show, here are some fashion tips for making the look yours:

Mix Up Colors: One way to keep your look fresh is by mixing unexpected, yet complementary, color palettes think more Art Deco than granny-inspired. Turquoise or hunter green colors mixed with pops of burnt sienna or melon hues are innovative color combos that will make people take notice of your individual style.

It’s All In The Fit: The biggest mistake people make when shopping vintage is that they dont pay attention to modernizing the fit. If youd rather try out this trend at your local thrift store, just make sure to take pieces to your tailor. Shortening the hem of a skirt or dress will instantly take you from dowdy to downtown. When shopping the look, keep your eye out for pieces that incorporate at least one new runway trend. The cut-outs on the mini Vena Cava dress above are a perfect example.

Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Model: Aline Schneider, One Management
Hair Stylist: Dominick Pucciarello, Mizu New York
Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Moss dress by Vena Cava ($437), available at La Garconne; Wooden bracelet by Anthropologie ($98); Grenade earrings ($310) and vintage art deco bracelet ($400) by Lulu Frost, in stores only, call 212.965.0075. Floral socks by Hue ($18); Orange pumps by Robert Clergerie ($695), available at Zappos.

Green Blazer by Apiece Apart ($464), available at Maryam Nassir Zadeh; Ice Age technology necklace by Anthropologie ($118); Black strapless bodysuit by Apiece Apart; Oval clasp belt by Meredith Wendell ($445); Orange draped skirt by Apiece Apart ($372.60), available at Albertine; Mustard socks by Hue ($6); Folded green sandals by Seychelles ($110), available at Anthropologie

Periwinkle crushed linen jacket by Donna Karan ($1,995), available at Bergdorf Goodman; Lime green top by Nary Manivong ($300), available at Beyond 7; Aquelian Collar Necklace by Deviated by Justin Giunta ($525), available at Subversive Jewelry; Belt with pink studs by LOFT ($39.50); Cotton tweed floral shorts by Marni ($1,404), available in stores only; Olive green socks by Hue ($6); Camel platform sandals by Robert Clergerie ($695), available at Zappos Couture.

Pink floral trench by Erin Fetherston ($2,065), special order only; Olive green top by Petit Bateau ($74), available in stores only, call 212.988.8884; Chain detail bib necklace by Lulu Frost($860); Pink ribbon statement necklace by LOFT ($44.50); Stretch Charmeuse dress by Betsey Johnson ($348); Black and nude lace jacquard skirt by James Coviello; Pink t-strap heels byRobert Clergerie ($585), available in stores only, call 212.207.8600.

Sunglasses by Karen Walker; Orange wool peacoat by Karen Walker; Black metallic blazer by Frank Tell ($1,095), available at Sarca, call 312.255.0900; Solitare necklace by Lulu Frost, in stores only, call 212.965.0075; Multi abstract floral silk skirt by James Coviello; Hard tortoise clutch by BCBG ($118), in stores only; Orange pumps by Robert Clergerie ($535), available at Tango stores, call 718.625.7518

