Summer Fashion Trend – Feeling For Vintage

You dont have to hoof it around to all the picked over secondhand spots. Thanks to retro-minded designers, there’s plenty of stylish wares this season with a vintage feel but with some key modern updates (no more scratchy polyester thank you very much). But lest you end up looking like you stepped out of a rerun of That 70s Show, here are some fashion tips for making the look yours:

Mix Up Colors: One way to keep your look fresh is by mixing unexpected, yet complementary, color palettes think more Art Deco than granny-inspired. Turquoise or hunter green colors mixed with pops of burnt sienna or melon hues are innovative color combos that will make people take notice of your individual style.

It’s All In The Fit: The biggest mistake people make when shopping vintage is that they dont pay attention to modernizing the fit. If youd rather try out this trend at your local thrift store, just make sure to take pieces to your tailor. Shortening the hem of a skirt or dress will instantly take you from dowdy to downtown. When shopping the look, keep your eye out for pieces that incorporate at least one new runway trend. The cut-outs on the mini Vena Cava dress above are a perfect example.



Credits

Photographer: Bon Duke

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Model: Aline Schneider, One Management

Hair Stylist: Dominick Pucciarello, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

