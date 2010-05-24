StyleCaster
Share

Summer Fashion Trend – Clean Up With Preppy Pastels!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Summer Fashion Trend – Clean Up With Preppy Pastels!

Janice
by
Summer Fashion Trend – Clean Up With Preppy Pastels!
6 Start slideshow

Colors named after a food such as orange sorbet, mocha beige or mint julep, are probably the least menacing names for a color. But with the sun shining, it’s natural to lighten (and soften) up and pastels are an obvious fit. To avoid losing your edge while rocking bubblegum pink or vanilla white, try incorporating a few of the latest fashion trends. With a styling trick or two, these sweet colors can even feel a bit racy…

Socks and Platform Sandals. Emphasis on the platform and extra emphasis on stylish(no Tevas or Birkenstocks girls!), socks and sandals feel kind of sweet but not when mixed with micro-mini bottoms. Sexy gams get all the spotlight they deserve.

Short shorts. Tap shorts and short shorts were all over the runway. Regardless of color, itty-bitty shorts aren’t for the wallflower type. Get ready to turn up the heat… in the room, that is.

Sheer pieces. Aside from being right in line with runway, a sheer blouse can be just as sexy in black or sherbert hues.

Also, check below for a behind-the-scenes video interview with photographer Bon Duke as he details his inspiration for this photo shoot!

Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Aline Schneider, One Management
Hair Stylist: Dominick Pucclarello, Mizu New York
Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster
Video Editors: Blake Martin and Lauren Wolkstein, StyleCaster

Related:
From Runway to Real Way: Socks and Sandals
Beauty How-To: Summer Pastels

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Blue plaid shirt by Elizabeth and James ($225), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Stone and ribbon necklace by LOFT; Blue linen pleated shorts by Milly ($195), available atSaks Fifth Avenue; Grey socks by Hue ($6), Periwinkle peep toe platforms by Donna Karan ($725), available at Net-A-Porter

Silk crepe button down blouse by Lorick ($180), available at Rarechic; Printed apron (worn as a scarf) by Lorick ($70); Beige silk shorts by Obakki ($160); Pink socks by Cynthia Rowley ($17); Beige woven peep toe by Donna Karan ($725), available at Net-A-Porter

Cream ribbed turtleneck by Michael Stars ($55); White inverted button down by BCBG MaxAzria; Bara skirt by Lorick ($304), available at Rarechic; Beige woven peep toe by Donna Karan ($725), available at Net-A-Porter

Vintage glasses by Selima Optique ($325); Peach cropped sweater by Magaschoni; White ribbed turtleneck by Michael Stars ($55); Tan twill pleated shorts by Cynthia Rowley ($275); White socks by Hue ($6); Pink stain heels by Chie Mihara ($375), available at Endless

Blue plaid shirt by Elizabeth and James ($225), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Stone and ribbon necklace by LOFT; Blue linen pleated shorts by Milly ($195), available atSaks Fifth Avenue; Grey socks by Hue ($6), Periwinkle peep toe platforms by Donna Karan ($725), available at Net-A-Porter

Blush sheer blouse by Preen ($1,266), available at Curve LA USA; Ribbon and chain necklace by LOFT; Beige bra by Wundervoll ($160), available at Lille Boutique; Blush skirt by Andy & Debb ($517), available at Beyond 7; Blush leather sandals by Schutz

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Cannes Beauty Report – And the Winners Are…

Cannes Beauty Report – And the Winners Are…
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share