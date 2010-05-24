Summer Fashion Trend – Clean Up With Preppy Pastels!

Colors named after a food such as orange sorbet, mocha beige or mint julep, are probably the least menacing names for a color. But with the sun shining, it’s natural to lighten (and soften) up and pastels are an obvious fit. To avoid losing your edge while rocking bubblegum pink or vanilla white, try incorporating a few of the latest fashion trends. With a styling trick or two, these sweet colors can even feel a bit racy…

Socks and Platform Sandals. Emphasis on the platform and extra emphasis on stylish(no Tevas or Birkenstocks girls!), socks and sandals feel kind of sweet but not when mixed with micro-mini bottoms. Sexy gams get all the spotlight they deserve.

Short shorts. Tap shorts and short shorts were all over the runway. Regardless of color, itty-bitty shorts aren’t for the wallflower type. Get ready to turn up the heat… in the room, that is.

Sheer pieces. Aside from being right in line with runway, a sheer blouse can be just as sexy in black or sherbert hues.

Also, check below for a behind-the-scenes video interview with photographer Bon Duke as he details his inspiration for this photo shoot!

Photographer: Bon Duke

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Aline Schneider, One Management

Hair Stylist: Dominick Pucclarello, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Video Editors: Blake Martin and Lauren Wolkstein, StyleCaster

