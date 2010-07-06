STYLECASTER FALL FASHION: Quirky Lady

This fall the runways of Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Miu Miu incorporated a mix of 1950s and 1960s classically feminine pieces such as a long pencil skirt or a bell sleeve coat. With the Fall 2010 collections in mind, StyleCaster added our own idiosyncratic twist: women of Alfred Hitchcock films that is, sans their sadistic insanity but with a focus on their pillbox hats, fitted leather gloves, and dramatic eyewear. When removed from the chilly, creepy context of Vertigo and The Birds, these women are our retro fashion muses.

Scroll through the images above for inspiration on how to incorporate these pasttime pieces and put a lighthearted quirky spin on your look!

Credits

Photographer: Bon Duke

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Paulina, Ford Models

Hair Stylist: Ngoc Nguyen

Makeup Artist: Diana DAngelo, Artists by Timothy Priano

