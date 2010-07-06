STYLECASTER FALL FASHION: Quirky Lady

This fall the runways of Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Miu Miu incorporated a mix of 1950s and 1960s classically feminine pieces such as a long pencil skirt or a bell sleeve coat. With the Fall 2010 collections in mind, StyleCaster added our own idiosyncratic twist: women of Alfred Hitchcock films that is, sans their sadistic insanity but with a focus on their pillbox hats, fitted leather gloves, and dramatic eyewear. When removed from the chilly, creepy context of Vertigo and The Birds, these women are our retro fashion muses.
Scroll through the images above for inspiration on how to incorporate these pasttime pieces and put a lighthearted quirky spin on your look!
Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Paulina, Ford Models
Hair Stylist: Ngoc Nguyen
Makeup Artist: Diana DAngelo, Artists by Timothy Priano
Related: STYLECASTER FASHION – Body Conscious
Brown Wool Cady Sheath Dress with Grosgrain Inset by Giambattista Valli ($1,800), available at Neiman Marcus; Orange Leather Gloves by LaCraisa ($100), available through special order; Clap Clutch in French Lavender Shiny Lizard by Sang A ($695); Lavender Pantyhose by Falke; Orchid double face alpaca coat with cashgora inset and cinnamon Finn raccoon collar by Oscar de la Renta ($5,290); Chestnut Necklace with Swarovski Crystal Encrusted Pendant with Chain and Grosgrain Tie by J. Mendel ($995); Olive Leather Dinosaur Studded Headband by Jennifer Behr ($162); Beige And Brown Retro Sunglasses by Balenciaga ($340)
LEFT: Pale Violet Raised Beret by Patricia Underwood; Black Fur Necklace by Dsquared2 ($805), available at FountaineBleau; Orange Wool Double Breasted Coat by Hanii Y. ($695), available at Roan; Coral Pink Gloves by Shaneen Huxham ($180), available to order at Shaneen Huxham; Green And Yellow Print Skirt by Peter Som
RIGHT: Dark Charcoal Rounded Hat With Cut-out Trim by Patricia Underwood; Beige and See Through Retro Glasses by Balenciaga ($340), available at Robert Marc; Chocolate Sequined Wool Boyfriend Blazer with Faille Details by J. Mendel ($2,895); Golden Fox Collar with Sequins by Peter Som ($625), available at Saks; Bronze Imprime Tie and Dye Sheraz Shirt Dress by Isabel Marant ($600), available at Isabel Marant Boutique NYC; Dark Brown Pony Hole Bag by Marni; Burgundy Leather Belt by Peter Som; Plum Silk Stockings by Maria La Rosa for Peter Som (Price Upon Request), call 212.221.5991
LEFT: Black Fashion Fractal Hat by Ophelie Hats ($77.99), available at Mod Cloth; Brown Gray Furry Coat by Cynthia Steffe, available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Green Seed Bead Collar by Alexis Bittar ($450); Red Long Sleeve Dress With Tucked Drape by Doo. Ri ($1,195), available at Saks; Black Knit Sheer Knee High Socks by Marni; Flash in Blush Crocodile by Sang A ($1,846); Turquoise Leather Gloves by LaCraisa ($150), available through special order; Octopus Portrait Pin ($160) and Captain's Portrait Pin ($160) by Digby and Iona
RIGHT: Olive Leather Dinosaur Studded Headband by Jennifer Behr ($162); Beige And Brown Retro Sunglasses by Balenciaga ($340); Orchid Double Face Alpaca Coat with Cashgora Inset and Cinnamon Finn Raccoon Collar by Oscar de la Renta ($5,290); Chestnut Necklace with Swarovski Crystal Encrusted Pendant with Chain and Grosgrain Tie by J. Mendel ($995); Brown Wool Cady Sheath Dress with Grosgrain Inset by Giambattista Valli ($1,800), available at Neiman Marcus; Orange Leather Gloves by LaCraisa ($100), available through special order; Purple Lizard Shiny Clutch by Sang A ($1,846); Lavender Pantyhose by Falke