Style Advisor: 15 Pieces Under $130, 15 Ways

Do you ever stare into your closet and just sigh an aghast, “How did I get to this point?” Looking into your closet, bursting with a marvelous amount of clothes, shoes, handbags and belts, it looks like some episode of Fashionista Hoarders. The uncontrollable amount of clothes are usually justified with sympathetic sighs of, “Buuuut I might want to wear this Sometime Eventually In the future When I’m five pounds lighter And a shade and a half tanner”

And yet, regardless of the amount of clothes you hang and fold away, you end up wearing less than 10% of your clothing opting for 15 favorite pieces, “the ole’ reliables.”

To help inspire you to shake up your wardrobe, StyleCaster has taken those 15 pieces you probably already own and styled them to create 15 refreshing (and affordable all the pieces under $130) fall and winter looks! Scroll through the images above to start getting inspired on how you can mix and match your 15 pieces in 15 different ways!

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Hair: Wren, Bumble & Bumble

Makeup: Hiroshi Yonemoto

Model: Sofia, Ford