Spring Fashion Trend – Sequins For When The Sun Is Out

Great news for jazzy dressers! Sequins no longer need to be thought of as sundown attire. The key to dressing the sparkly numbers down is looking at the whole ensemble. Plus, with the right daytime sequins, you can go from day to night as quickly as you can say “Veuve Cliquot please.”

Shorts are a more casual silhouette by nature, so when paired with a conservative button down, a star-covered blazer that doesnt take itself too seriously is a necessary addition. Add a low-key raffia espadrille and the result is a playful ensemble perfect for skipping around town.

Above: Hat by Albertus Swanepoel ($375) available at Stacey Todd; Blazer by Derek Lam ($1,690) available in stores only; Button down shirt by Nili Lotan ($265) available at Duane Street Design Studio; Shorts by Gryphon ($345) available at 25Park; Sunglasses by Norma Kamali ($250); Satin bow brooch by Lee Angel ($200); Espadrilles by Rafe ($225)



When debating what to style with a glimmering skirt, think lightweight knits. The contrast between the textures brings down the fancy-schmancy vibe. Throw on a pair of boyish loafers, and the gala-ready skirt is suddenly ready to take on the nearest office cubicle. This outfit highlights vintage fashions.

Above: Knit by Nili Lotan ($198) available at Madison L.A.; Skirt by Derek Lam ($3,790); Black and gold drop leaf necklace by Lee Angel (price upon request); Burgundy tassel moccasin by Cole Haan ($100) available at Far Fetch; Bag by Zadig & Voltaire ($340).

Denim is a surefire way to take a seriously formal piece down a few notches. Take this sequin blazer from J.Crew, for example. Pair it with a bohemian crochet knit cap and loose fitting denim shorts and youve transformed the feminine flirty blazer into a comfortable Sunday outfit perfect for scouring local vintage shops for treasured finds.

Above: Tan silk sequin jacket by J.Crew ($495); Tank by Markus Hueumer Unit ($195); Shorts by Current/Elliot; Knit cap by Eugenia Kim ($143) available at Shopbop; Bag by Aldo ($45).

Not the flashiest of your pals? Fret not. Instead, let your shimmer take second stage by layering an informal khaki springtime blazer over the reflective tank. Throw in a downtown twist by accessorizing with unexpected funky pieces like this lightweight leopard print scarf.

Above: Fedora by Club Monaco; Beige cotton jacket by VPL ($495) available at Barney’s New York; Blush sequin tank by J.Crew ($74); Navy and white checkered shorts by Theory ($160); Black and gray printed scarf by Echo ($48).

We love our nautical stripes, and a cheeky take on the classic pattern is to capture the concept with sequins. Throw on a business-worthy white shirt and cropped jacket for chillier days and you’re all set to run your errands about town.

Above: Gold cropped blazer by Club Monaco ($189); White button down shirt by MaxMara ($450); Navy and white sequin skirt by Gryphon ($365) available at Shopbop; Navy and cream crochet heels by Charles by Charles David ($175) available at Amazon.com; Wire flower headband by Colette Malouf ($158)





To downplay the glam effect that sequins bring about, mix them with more gender-neutral pieces from your wardrobe. A smart way to balance out the feel of a particularly twinkly top is to pair it with a slouchy pleated pant for contrast. Cuffing the pant and using a chunky shoe rather than a sharp heel are seemingly small details that will make an otherwise over-the-top piece more daytime-friendly.

Above: Blue sequin top by Camilla & Marc ($480) available at Revolve; Pleated canvas pants by Devi Kroell ($590); Fenton/Fallon for J.Crew necklace ($195); Platforms by Marni.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder

Model: Charlene Almarvez, Ford Models

Makeup Artist: Hiroshi Yonemoto

Hair Stylist: June Senkiew, Cutler Salon