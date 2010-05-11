Spring Fashion Trend – March On Military Girl

Sea-lovers can jump on the nautical trend but for those who like to keep their feet firmly on the ground, take a cue from the Spring/Summer 2010 collections with this nod to the uniform.

But to avoid looking like you just walked out of enlistment camp, we’ve rounded up some easy fashion tips on how to incorporate the military trend into your everyday wardrobe.

Flash some unexpected skin. An easy way to feminize the military trend is by heightening the sex appeal. Balance out a masculine anorak or cargo shorts with a crop top, lacy tank, or mesh paneled top. Be careful though when incorporating risqu clothing into a more aggressive look and limit it to just one va-va-voom piece. After all, why buy the cow…?

Pick up some utilitarian (not strictly military) pieces. Pockets are an overlooked detail when it comes to mastering the military trend. Rather than picking up everything and anything with macaroni and an epaulette, try a safari-inspired shirt with two front button pockets. Investing in a less trendy piece means you’ll get a little extra wear out of the shirt when the military trend fades away.

Incorporate some boot-camp denim into your look. A denim vest is a super versatile addition to your wardrobe. Pair it with khaki shorts for an outdoorsy look or layer it over a floral chiffon sundress for a summery alternative to a jean jacket.

Mix and match worn-out shades of black and grey. Although Army Green has a monopoly on the military-related colors naming scheme, don’t limit yourself to hunter, camo and olive shades. Gritty grey and charcoal can feel military-inspired as well. Look for canvas or waterproof fabrics to maintain the utilitarian feel of the trend.

Counter a ragged look with a feminine bottom. Sweaters with fraying edges and burnout shirts in shades of khaki, beige, and green add an edge to your look. Balance out a tattered look with a sleek pair of silk shorts or trousers so you don’t look like one of Peter Pans’s Lost Boys.

Photographer: Geordy Pearson

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Polina Sova, Ford Models

Hair Stylist: Carolyn Riley, Cutler Salon

Makeup Artist: Alexandra Pappas, Bare Escentuals

