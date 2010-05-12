Spring Fashion Trend- Get Onboard The Season’s Nautical Theme

Despite the sunnier weather, somehow sitting at our computers all day makes our next vacay seem a lifetime away. Perfect timing then for a fashionably-minded daydream. Spring’s maritime mindset says more yacht than dinghy and like all luxury full-board passengers, you need appropriately clean cut ensembles that pop. These simple fashion tips make it a breeze to work into your wardrobe; youll be ready to sail in no time!

Belt it. With nautical stripes and crisp whites, this polished look needs a waist cinch to pull everything together. When it comes to choosing belts search for rope detailing or patent leather with a colorful punch.

Color coordinate. If you really want to sail into style, stick to the basic color palette of navy, white, red and gold/yellow. Horizontal stripes are the easiest way to ease the fashion trend into your spring repertoire.

Keep it clean. Clothing that flatters the figure will translate better for this clean cut trend. Take the Tommy Hilfiger dress below for example the strapless fitted bodice keeps the silhouette minimal. Leave your slouchy pieces for Sunday brunch.

White cotton strapless mini dress w/ striped detail by Tommy Hilfiger ($298) in stores only, call 212.233.1824; Gold thick bangles by Gara Danielle; Gold and white aviators w/ wooden rim by Alexander McQueen ($439.63) available at ASOS; Yellow patent leather and rope belt by Jessica Simpson; Navy blue and red leather and rope belt by Jessica Simpson; Black and white woven belt and buckle by Jessica Simpson; Red, white and blue leather belt by A.P.C ($120) call 212.966.0069.



Blue denim jacket by Levi’s ($69.50); Black and white Ikat print romper by Samantha Pleet ($265) available at I Don’t Like Mondays; Pink and white cotton stripe scarf by Mango; Gold and tan medallion belt by Tory Burch ($295); Brown and bronze chain embellished wedge by Christian Louboutin ($625) call 212.255.1910.

Blue and white sail away top by Rebecca Taylor ($135); Red leather pleated pants by Devi Kroell; Gold and brown belt by Tory Burch ($225); Blue, red and white leather peep toe pump by Christian Louboutin ($925) available at Bergdorf Goodman – call 800.558.1855; Gold glitter lips clutch by Lulu Guinness ($330).

Navy blue sandal with gold detailing by Daniblack ($150) available at Shoebox; Taupe and white plaid cotton hat by Eugenia Kim ($213); Red and pink striped T-shirt by A.P.C. ($80) call 212.966.0069; Nude silk and cotton embroidered skirt by Porter Grey; Red, white and blue striped bowtie by Topshop.

Blue plaid cotton “School Boy” shirt by Elizabeth and James ($255) available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Red cotton bustier top romper by Samantha Pleet ($258) available at Urban Outfitters; Navy and white cardigan with white buttons by J.Crew ($88); Gold python Vegas belt by LAI, call 212.794.3874.

Photographer: Geordy Pearson

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder

Model: Mariel Soehner, Ford

Makeup: Alexandra Pappas, Bare Escentuals

Hair: Carolyn Riley, Cutler Salon

