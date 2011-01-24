Spring 2011 Trend: Wrap It Up Turban Style

Oh poor turbans… I kind of blame Salma Hayek for recently giving turbans a negative rep ever since she sported one that kind of looked like a sloppy dishrag.

However, I argue that turbans are still relevant and worthy of notice. Historically, we fell in love with the turban when Audrey Hepburn donned one in the 1954 classic movie Sabrina. In more recent memory, rumors wildly spread that Elizabeth Taylor would wear a diamond turban valued at $3 million in her and Jason Winters’s 2010 wedding. And ever more recently, Jason Wu sent models in turbans marching down his spring/summer 2011 runway.

We may scoff and roll our eyes at the ostentatious turbans but everyone has a soft side for them. Why do we all secretly love turbans? Turbans immediately add this look of mysterious wanderlust and glamorous traveling. Scroll through images above for StyleCaster’s globetrotter spin on the turban!

All suitcases provided by Globe-Trotter ($800 – $1,200).

Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster

Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster

Makeup: Stephanie Flor, ABTP

Hair: Jessie James, Marie Robinson

Model: Nataliya Piro, Women Direct