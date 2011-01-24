StyleCaster
Spring 2011 Trend: Wrap It Up Turban Style

Emily
by
Oh poor turbans… I kind of blame Salma Hayek for recently giving turbans a negative rep ever since she sported one that kind of looked like a sloppy dishrag.

However, I argue that turbans are still relevant and worthy of notice. Historically, we fell in love with the turban when Audrey Hepburn donned one in the 1954 classic movie Sabrina. In more recent memory, rumors wildly spread that Elizabeth Taylor would wear a diamond turban valued at $3 million in her and Jason Winters’s 2010 wedding. And ever more recently, Jason Wu sent models in turbans marching down his spring/summer 2011 runway.

We may scoff and roll our eyes at the ostentatious turbans but everyone has a soft side for them. Why do we all secretly love turbans? Turbans immediately add this look of mysterious wanderlust and glamorous traveling. Scroll through images above for StyleCaster’s globetrotter spin on the turban!

All suitcases provided by Globe-Trotter ($800 – $1,200).

Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster
Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Makeup: Stephanie Flor, ABTP
Hair: Jessie James, Marie Robinson
Model: Nataliya Piro, Women Direct

M Missoni sweater, $645, at M-Missoni Boutiques; Timo Weiland skirt, $275, at ShopLesNouvelles; Anya Caliendo turban, similar styles Anya Caliendo; Wolford knee highs, $20, at Wolfordshop

Max Studio turtleneck, $98, at Maxstudio; Timo Weiland blazer, $696, at ShopLesNouvelles; Anya Caliendo turban, similar styles, Anya Caliendo

Max Studio turtleneck, $98, at Maxstudio; Timo Weiland blazer, $696, at ShopLesNouvelles; Nima Taherzadeh skirt, $495, at Saks; Anya Caliendo turban, similar styles, Anya Caliendo

3.1 Phillip Lim vest and top, $425 and $595, at 3.1 Phillip Lim 115 Mercer St. NYC; Giambattista Valli pant, $1275, at Bergdorf Goodman; Selima turban, $250, at I Atelier at 7 Bond Street NYC

Club Monaco top, $49, at clubmonaco; MaxMara jacket, $3750, at MaxMara Madison Avenue; Hilfiger Collection skirt, similar styles available at Tommy; Wolford knee highs, $20, at Wolfordshop; Patricia Underwood turban, for similar styles, PatriciaUnderwood

TSE sweater with belt and pants, $995 and $425, at TSE Soho; Selima turban, $250, at I Atelier on 7 Bond Street; Alexander Wang boot, $520, at Shopbop; Patricia Underwood turban, for similar styles PatriciaUnderwood

TSE sweater and belt, $425, at TSE Soho; Selima turban, $250, at I Atelier on 7 Bond Street; Patricia Underwood turban, for similar styles PatriciaUnderwood

Club Monaco top, $49, at clubmonaco; MaxMara jacket, $3750, at MaxMara Madison Avenue; Hilfiger Collection skirt, similar styles available at Tommy; Wolford knee highs, $20, at Wolfordshop; Patricia Underwood turban, for similar styles, PatriciaUnderwood; Opening Ceremony wedges, $515, at Shopbop

M Missoni dress, $895, at M-Missoni Boutiques; Lover coat, $585, at loverthelabel; Patricia Underwood turban, for similar styles, PatriciaUnderwood; Strenesse Gabriele Strehle belt, $96, at Strenesse; Prada heel, $850, at Saks

Club Monaco top, $49, at clubmonaco; MaxMara jacket,$3750, at MaxMara Madison Avenue; Hilfiger Collection skirt, similar styles available at Tommy; Patricia Underwood turban, for similar styles, PatriciaUnderwood

