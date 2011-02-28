StyleCaster
Spring 2011 Trend: A Sheer Thing

Spring 2011 Trend: A Sheer Thing

Spring 2011 Trend: A Sheer Thing
From the softly pleated skirts at Chloe to the tiered maxi dresses at Jen Kao and ethereal blouses at Preen, the spring/summer 2011 runways were flooded with sheer looks. The delicately free flowing shapes of spring offer a refreshing shift as they juxtapose the hyper, retro-feminine silhouettes from fall. The sheer trend mixed in with the soothing neutral color palette made for an airy and transcendental look for spring.

Scroll through the images above for some inspiration with some of our favorite sheer pieces to glide down the runways. Janice Chou

Note Partial nudity.

Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Makeup: Stephanie Flor, Artist by Timothy Priano
Hair: Britney Williams, Bumble and Bumble
Model: Alice Kastrup, Ford models

Nicole Miller blouse, $295, at nicolemiller; Topshop Unique skirt, $380, at Topshop; VPL underwear, $75, at vplnyc

Valentino dress, for more info see Valentino

Yigal Azrouel tank, price upon request, at YigalAzrouel; Jen Kao skirt, $1,655, at Shopbop; VPL underwear, $75, at vplnyc

VPL dress, special order; VPL underwear, $75, at vplnyc

