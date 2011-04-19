Spring 2011 Trend: Retro Prep

Motivated by the shortening hemlines of this seasons latest shorts, and the ever-expanding spring palette of poppy vintage and acidic colors, StyleCaster brings you Retro-Prep. If you want to know how to wear shorts for spring, the key is to go big or go home! Take risks with fabrications, like the striped knit shorts from Timo Weiland. Dont be afraid to mix prints like the striped Marni Cardigan paired with the puzzle print DVF top. As long as the colors compliment one another you will be on your way to creating a lust-worthy ensemble.

Use carefully chosen accessories to accent and amp up your outfit. Notable pieces for this spring are 70s inspired two-toned sunnies, whimsical stacked bangles in a variety of hues and printed stacked wedges.

Photogrpaher: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder & Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management

Hair: Kate Hanley

Model: Anastasia Krivosheeva, Women Direct