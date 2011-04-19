StyleCaster
Spring 2011 Trend: Retro Prep

Spring 2011 Trend: Retro Prep

Spring 2011 Trend: Retro Prep
Motivated by the shortening hemlines of this seasons latest shorts, and the ever-expanding spring palette of poppy vintage and acidic colors, StyleCaster brings you Retro-Prep. If you want to know how to wear shorts for spring, the key is to go big or go home! Take risks with fabrications, like the striped knit shorts from Timo Weiland. Dont be afraid to mix prints like the striped Marni Cardigan paired with the puzzle print DVF top. As long as the colors compliment one another you will be on your way to creating a lust-worthy ensemble.

Use carefully chosen accessories to accent and amp up your outfit. Notable pieces for this spring are 70s inspired two-toned sunnies, whimsical stacked bangles in a variety of hues and printed stacked wedges.

Photogrpaher: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder & Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management
Hair: Kate Hanley
Model: Anastasia Krivosheeva, Women Direct

Prada jacket $1,520, at Bergdorf Goodman ; Max Mara body suit $625, at Max Mara stores; Max Mara shorts $425, at Max Mara stores;  Tuleste Market leather wedges $350, at Tuleste Market ; PONO by Joan Goodman bangles and choker $23 each and $275, at 19 Christopher street NYC 212.627.9159; Rogers & Cowan for Tory Burch sunglasses, similar styles, ToryBurch

Peter Som vest $1,295, at 212.221.5991; Peter Som tee $495, at Bergdorf Goodman 212.753.7300;  Max Mara bodysuit $625, at Max Mara stores; Peter Som cotton shorts $495, at 212.221.5991; Charlotte Olympia for Peter Som platforms 705 euros, at Charlotte Olympia , London +44 207 499 0145; Tory Burch handbag $325, at ToryBurch; Mango Tree Fitted Bangles $22 and $16, at Mango Tree Bangles

M Missoni cardigan $645, at Bergdorf Goodman; Cynthia Rowley henley $195, at Cynthia Rowley; Marc Jacobs shorts, similar styles at Bergdorf Goodman ; Alejandro Ingelmo for Chris Benz yellow floral wedge $795, at Shopbop; Jennifer Behr turban headwrap $182, call to order at 718.360.1875; Oliver Peoples sunglasses $310, at OliverPeoples; Mango Tree Fitted Bangles $20, $16 and $18 at Mango Tree Fitted Bangles

Marni cardigan, similar styles at Bergdorf Goodman; Diane Von Furstenburg sweater $225, at Bergdorf Goodman; Timo Weiland knit shorts $276, at Barneys New York; Alejandro Ingelmo for Chris Benz blue floral wedge $795  at Shopbop; PONO by Joan Goodman bangle $40, at 19 Christopher street NYC 212.627.9159; Selima Optique blue frame round sunglasses, similar styles at Selima Optique

Moschino Cheap & Chic jacket, similar styles at Saks; Peter Som purple crepe de chine silk blouse $395, at 212.221.5991; Balenciaga mustard mini with canvas trim $795, at Bergdorf Goodman; H&M pump $49.95, at H&M stores ; Tory Burch purse, $550, at ToryBurch; Echo blue & white stripped silk scarf $32 at Echo; Mykita sunglasses $455 at VizioOptic

left: Moschino Cheap & Chic jacket, similar styles at Saks; Peter Som purple crepe de chine silk blouse $395, at 212.221.5991; Balenciaga By Nicolas Ghesquiére mini with canvas trim $795, at Bergdorf Goodman; H&M pump $49.95, at H&M stores ; Tory Burch purse $550, ToryBurch at; Echo blue & white stripped silk scarf $ at; Mykita sunglasses $455 at VizioOptic

right: Derek Lam top and shorts, $1,390 and $450 at Derek Lam; Tory Burch caramel wooden wedges $375, at ToryBurch; PONO by Joan Goodman bangles $28 and $18 at 19 Christopher street NYC 212.627.9159; Jennifer Behr suede turban head wrap in bronze $265, at Jennifer Behr; Mykita sunglasses $465, at Mykita

