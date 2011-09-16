StyleCaster
Share

Shirt Tales: How To Wear a White Shirt Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shirt Tales: How To Wear a White Shirt Right Now

Spencer Wohlrab
by
Shirt Tales: How To Wear a White Shirt Right Now
8 Start slideshow

A classic white dress shirt is the perfect layering piece this season! With crisp little collars popping up everywhere from the Miu Miu runway to Yigal Azroul‘s stellar Fall ’11 collection, it’s time to take your shirts somewhere a little more creative. Whether you want to pair it with a cropped sweater from Boy by Band of Outsiders or a furry Maison Martin Margiela blazer, these classic button downs provide the essential finishing touch to the season’s oversized looks.

Click through to see what we paired our favorite white shirts with, and get inspired to try out this easy Fall trend!

Then, click here to shop more pieces inspired by this trend, all under $100!

Model: Allegra, Wilhelmina
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Stylecaster
Stylist: Truc Nguyen, Stylecaster
Make Up: Pamela Taylor
Hair: Roz Murray for Bumble & bumble

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Miu Miu coat, $2,570, at Miu Miu; Topshop shoes, $135, at Topshop; Falke socks, $24, at Neiman Marcus

Tom Scott turtleneck holster (worn as vest), $295, at Ikram; Anne Fontaine shirt, $250, at Anne Fontaine

Acne blazer, $660, and skirt, $480, at Acne; Tom Scott turtleneck holster (worn as vest), $295, at Ikram; Anne Fontaine shirt, $250, at Anne Fontaine; Topshop shoes, $135, at Topshop; Falke socks, $24, at Neiman Marcus

Boy by Band of Outsiders sweater, $365, at Hirshleifers; Talula for Aritzia oxford shirt, $60, at Aritzia; SUNO trousers, $500, at SUNO


ASOS sweater, $70, at ASOS; Yigal Azrouël shirt, $455, at Yigal Azrouël; 3.1 Phillip Lim trousers, $450, at 3.1 Phillip Lim; Topshop shoes, $92, at Topshop

Maison Martin Margiela coat, $2,295, and shirt, $595, at Maison Martin Margiela boutiques; SUNO trousers, $500, at SUNO; Giles & Brother earrings, $65, at Giles & Brother

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Ami’s Fall Favorites
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share