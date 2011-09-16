Shirt Tales: How To Wear a White Shirt Right Now

A classic white dress shirt is the perfect layering piece this season! With crisp little collars popping up everywhere from the Miu Miu runway to Yigal Azroul‘s stellar Fall ’11 collection, it’s time to take your shirts somewhere a little more creative. Whether you want to pair it with a cropped sweater from Boy by Band of Outsiders or a furry Maison Martin Margiela blazer, these classic button downs provide the essential finishing touch to the season’s oversized looks.

Click through to see what we paired our favorite white shirts with, and get inspired to try out this easy Fall trend!

Then, click here to shop more pieces inspired by this trend, all under $100!

Model: Allegra, Wilhelmina

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Stylecaster

Stylist: Truc Nguyen, Stylecaster

Make Up: Pamela Taylor

Hair: Roz Murray for Bumble & bumble