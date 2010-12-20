StyleCaster
Share

Resort Trend: White Out

What's hot
StyleCaster

Resort Trend: White Out

Janice
by
Resort Trend: White Out
11 Start slideshow

White was a huge trend for resort and functions as the precursor for the minimalist look popular in the upcoming spring season. Fully decked out white looks were featured in the crisp resort collections of 3.1 Phillip Lim, Calvin Klein, Jenni Kayne and Stella McCartney.

Get ahead of the curve and start experimenting with a sleek and minimalist look now! Get even further ahead of the curve by coating your favorite white pieces with Scotch Guard now…

Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster
Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Hair:Robert Huitron,Mark Edward Inc
Makeup:Jackie Gomez,Top 5 Management
Model: Chelsea,IMG



0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Robert Lee Morris necklace, $1,550, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405

Derek Lam dress and sweater, for similar styles please see dereklamUnited Nude boots, $325, unitednude; Robert Lee Morris necklace, $1,550, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405

Preen by Thorton Bregazzi vest, $574, Seven New YorkStella McCartney pants, $795, Stella McCartney 14th Street NYC

Silver accesories look especially sharp with an all white look

Preen by Thorton Bregazzi vest, $574, Seven New YorkStella McCartney pants, $795, Stella McCartney 14th Street NYC; Robert Lee Morris cuffs, $550 each, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405; Camilla Skovagaard wedges, $643, Saks

Theory shirt, $190, BloomingdalesDavidelfin skirt, $420, Davidelfin

Even if your sporting a fully monochromatic look, opt for black footwear over white

Theory shirt, $190, BloomingdalesDavidelfin skirt, $420, DavidelfinWe Love Color knee highs; Robert Lee Morris band and ring, $250 and $195, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405; Cacharel sandals, $635, Opening Ceremony NYC

The Row top, $975, The Row

Details and changes in fabric are easier to notice in a white monochromatic look over a black one

The Row top, $975, The RowThe Row pants, $390, louis boston, Boston, MA; The Row vest, $1,250, amerees, Newport Beach California; Calvin Klein platforms, $1,595, available at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue; Robert Lee Morris cuff, $490 each, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405

Yigal Azrouel dress, $895, intermix.com; Robert Lee Morris cuff, $725, Robert Lee Morris Gallery; Robert Lee Morris cuff, $725, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405

A modern take on white, structured and more tailored looks eliminate any thoughts of bridal garb

Cacharel jacket, $250, Opening Ceremony NYCDavidelfin button down, $250, davidelfin.comKimberly Ovitz leggings, $280, kimberlyovitzCalvin Klein platforms, $1,595, available at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue; Robert Lee Morris ring, $195, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405

Cacharel jacket, $250, Opening Ceremony NYCDavidelfin button down, $250, davidelfin.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Christmas Wish List: Fashion Insiders Lend Their Picks

Christmas Wish List: Fashion Insiders Lend Their Picks

Promoted Stories

share