Resort Trend: White Out

White was a huge trend for resort and functions as the precursor for the minimalist look popular in the upcoming spring season. Fully decked out white looks were featured in the crisp resort collections of 3.1 Phillip Lim, Calvin Klein, Jenni Kayne and Stella McCartney.
Get ahead of the curve and start experimenting with a sleek and minimalist look now! Get even further ahead of the curve by coating your favorite white pieces with Scotch Guard now…
Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster
Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Hair:Robert Huitron,Mark Edward Inc
Makeup:Jackie Gomez,Top 5 Management
Model: Chelsea,IMG
Details and changes in fabric are easier to notice in a white monochromatic look over a black one
The Row top, $975, The Row; The Row pants, $390, louis boston, Boston, MA; The Row vest, $1,250, amerees, Newport Beach California; Calvin Klein platforms, $1,595, available at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue; Robert Lee Morris cuff, $490 each, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405
A modern take on white, structured and more tailored looks eliminate any thoughts of bridal garb
Cacharel jacket, $250, Opening Ceremony NYC; Davidelfin button down, $250, davidelfin.com; Kimberly Ovitz leggings, $280, kimberlyovitz; Calvin Klein platforms, $1,595, available at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue; Robert Lee Morris ring, $195, Robert Lee Morris gallery 212-431-9405