Resort Trend: White Out

White was a huge trend for resort and functions as the precursor for the minimalist look popular in the upcoming spring season. Fully decked out white looks were featured in the crisp resort collections of 3.1 Phillip Lim, Calvin Klein, Jenni Kayne and Stella McCartney.

Get ahead of the curve and start experimenting with a sleek and minimalist look now! Get even further ahead of the curve by coating your favorite white pieces with Scotch Guard now…



Photographer:Joey D’Arco,StyleCaster

Stylist:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster

Hair:Robert Huitron,Mark Edward Inc

Makeup:Jackie Gomez,Top 5 Management

Model: Chelsea,IMG





