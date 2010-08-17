Party Dresses That’ll Keep You Shining ‘Til The Break Of Dawn

Inspired by the night owls that find themselves caught in the early morning light and the alluring mystique that surrounds them.
Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Darla Baker, Elite Models
Hair Stylist: Anthony Nadar, Atelier Management
Makeup Artist: Jillian Halouska
Special thanks to Spencer Rubin, Lucas Abbott and Oliver Davis-Urman
