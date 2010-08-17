Party Dresses That’ll Keep You Shining ‘Til The Break Of Dawn

Inspired by the night owls that find themselves caught in the early morning light and the alluring mystique that surrounds them.

Credits

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Darla Baker, Elite Models

Hair Stylist: Anthony Nadar, Atelier Management

Makeup Artist: Jillian Halouska

Special thanks to Spencer Rubin, Lucas Abbott and Oliver Davis-Urman

Can’t get enough of model Darla Baker? Read more on the model in our exclusive Q&A here.