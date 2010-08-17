StyleCaster
Party Dresses That’ll Keep You Shining ‘Til The Break Of Dawn

Party Dresses That’ll Keep You Shining ‘Til The Break Of Dawn

Emily
by
Party Dresses That’ll Keep You Shining ‘Til The Break Of Dawn
Inspired by the night owls that find themselves caught in the early morning light and the alluring mystique that surrounds them.

Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Darla Baker, Elite Models
Hair Stylist: Anthony Nadar, Atelier Management
Makeup Artist: Jillian Halouska
Special thanks to Spencer Rubin, Lucas Abbott and Oliver Davis-Urman

Can’t get enough of model Darla Baker? Read more on the model in our exclusive Q&A here.

Marchesa Notte dress

Marchesa Notte dress

Isaac Mizrahi mini dress; Manolo Blahnik feather sandals; Chrissy L. earrings

Isaac Mizrahi mini dress; Chrissy L. earrings

Collette Dinnigan beaded dress ($2,900, available at Stylebop.com); Casadei pumps ($695)

Moschino Cheap & Chic dress ($1,265, available at Saks.com); Topshop pumps ($180); Oscar de la Renta earrings ($390, available at Neimanmarcus.com)

Cynthia Steffe dress ($475, available at Revolve Clothing); Christian Louboutin pumps ($795); Chrissy L. earrings

Alice + Olivia dress ($495, available at Bloomingdales); Oscar de la Renta earrings ($385, available at Neiman Marcus); Christian Louboutin pumps ($2,445)

