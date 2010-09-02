The New Statement Pieces: Bold Jewelry Goes Minimal For Fall

The crisp minimalist trend dominating the fall collections this year leave former statement pieces (such as bib necklaces and bangles stacked up your forearm) feeling dated and clunky. When putting together your own minimalist look,do not forgo accessories entirely, but rather hone in and limit yourself to genuinely striking pieces.Scroll through the images above for choice pieces that redefine previous notions of a statement piece this season.

