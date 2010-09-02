StyleCaster
Share

The New Statement Pieces: Bold Jewelry Goes Minimal For Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

The New Statement Pieces: Bold Jewelry Goes Minimal For Fall

Emily
by
The New Statement Pieces: Bold Jewelry Goes Minimal For Fall
8 Start slideshow

The crisp minimalist trend dominating the fall collections this year leave former statement pieces (such as bib necklaces and bangles stacked up your forearm) feeling dated and clunky. When putting together your own minimalist look,do not forgo accessories entirely, but rather hone in and limit yourself to genuinely striking pieces.Scroll through the images above for choice pieces that redefine previous notions of a statement piece this season.

Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Andressa Fontana, Supreme Model Management
Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management
Hair Stylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano
Nail Technician: Daphne Allende, Dashing Diva

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Calvin Klein dress ($1,895); Robert Lee Morris choker ($1,750, available at The Robert Lee Morris Gallery)

Statement and chunky are not synonymous when it comes to jewelry this season; lightweight but dramatic pieces are key.
Calvin Klein Collection dress ($1,995); TEM collar and cuff (price upon request, available at select Barneys New York)

A plunging neckline gets a taste of modesty with a wide, show-stealing necklace. Stella McCartney sweater; Ayaka Nishi necklace ($2,300) and earrings ($240)

High necklines are accentuated by impressive necklaces. Elise Øverland dress ($1,875); TEM choker and ring (price upon request, available at select Barneys New York)

Feminine shapes in dark metals make for a provocative contrast within a single piece. Aperçu vest ($225); Bevel by Jonathan Goldstein necklace ($1,470)

Opt for a strong single ring in lieu of stacking and layering multiple rings. Aperçu vest ($225); Chrishabana ring ($125 available at oaknyc.com)

Aperçu vest ($225); Bevel by Jonathan Goldstein necklace ($1,470); Chrishabana ring ($125 available at oaknyc.com)

Calvin Klein dress ($1,895); Robert Lee Morris choker ($1,750, available at The Robert Lee Morris Gallery).
CREDITS: Photographer: Bon Duke; Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster; Model: Andressa Fontana, Supreme Model Management; Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management; Hair Stylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano; Nail Technician: Daphne Allende, Dashing Diva

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Music Festival Street Style – This Summer’s Best Pics!

Music Festival Street Style – This Summer’s Best Pics!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share