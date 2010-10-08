StyleCaster
Share

Net-A-Porter.com 1 Piece 5 Ways: The Perfect Black Trench

What's hot
StyleCaster

Net-A-Porter.com 1 Piece 5 Ways: The Perfect Black Trench

Emily
by
Net-A-Porter.com 1 Piece 5 Ways: The Perfect Black Trench
9 Start slideshow

Since its initial design in 1901 by Thomas Burberry, the trench coat has been reincarnated in many forms with new details suiting a diverse range of characters and personalities. This season, Burberry turned out a new spin on this wardrobe staple. Toughened up with leather tabs, this updated Burberry trench coat runs the style gamut between perma-classic, military inspired and hard-rocker luxe.

Because the trench coat is a long withstanding classic and it’s a naturally diverse look, it reels in your more fashionably risque ensembles. Alas, let your trench coat anchor a flirty skirt or flashy bottoms and take your look from uptown prep to downtown girl about town and stop off at all the neighborhoods in between…

Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Anzhela, Supreme Management
Hairstylist: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management
Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

For more on our relationship with Net-A-Porter please click here: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Burberry trench coat (worn throughout); Jil Sander shirt ($545); Proenza Schouler sweater ($2,050); Zac Posen skirt ($975); Lanvin necklace ($1,635). All items available at Net-A-Porter

Burberry trench coat; Markus Lupfur sweater ($410); Alexander McQueen leggings ($1,020); ACNE wedges ($650)

Swap out the fabric belt of the trench and replace it with a structured leather one to breathe new life into the classic coat. Even if you have it belted, try leaving the coat slightly open for a flash of what's underneath.

Burberry trench coat; Etoile Isabel Marant sweater ($405); Preen pant ($960); Givenchy bootie ($1,190); Alexander Wang bag ($965)

Burberry trench coat; Jil Sander shirt ($545); Proenza Schouler sweater ($2,050); Zac Posen skirt ($975); Lanvin necklace ($1,635); Marni shoes ($845); Wolford tights ($52)

Burberry trench coat; Kain top ($230); Willow skirt ($890); Balmain belt ($1,055);

Burberry trench coat; Kain top ($230); Willow skirt ($890); Balmain belt ($1,055); Belstaff booties ($605); Wolford tights ($42)

Burberry trench coat; Markus Lupfur sweater ($410); Alexander McQueen leggings ($1,020);

Prep up your trench coat with a work appropriate turtleneck and slick trousers. Finish the look with a pair of loafers (or loafer inspired pumps) for a serious look that won't take itself too seriously.

Burberry trench coat; Rick Owens turtleneck ($290); Chloe tank ($570); Fendi pant ($910);  Fendi pumps ($860); Proenza Schouler bag ($1,595)

Pair your trench coat with a party time mini; the length of the coat will make you feel more covered especially in the event that you are out past said mini-skirt's bed time...

Burberry trench coat; ISSA shirt ($325); Isabel Marant skirt ($1,735); Miu Miu platforms ($695); Wolford tights ($50); Erickson Beamon earring ($500)

Photographer: Joseph D'Arco, StyleCaster; Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster; Model: Anzhela, Supreme Management; Hair Stylist: Cesar Ramierz, Top 5 Management; Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Sienna Miller Style: Shop The Look

Sienna Miller Style: Shop The Look
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share