Net-A-Porter.com 1 Piece 5 Ways: The Perfect Black Trench

Since its initial design in 1901 by Thomas Burberry, the trench coat has been reincarnated in many forms with new details suiting a diverse range of characters and personalities. This season, Burberry turned out a new spin on this wardrobe staple. Toughened up with leather tabs, this updated Burberry trench coat runs the style gamut between perma-classic, military inspired and hard-rocker luxe.

Because the trench coat is a long withstanding classic and it’s a naturally diverse look, it reels in your more fashionably risque ensembles. Alas, let your trench coat anchor a flirty skirt or flashy bottoms and take your look from uptown prep to downtown girl about town and stop off at all the neighborhoods in between…

Credits

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Anzhela, Supreme Management

Hairstylist: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management

Makeup Artist: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

